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BJP confident of third consecutive term in Uttarakhand, says Nitin Nabin

During his 3-day Uttarakhand visit, BJP National President Nitin Nabin praised the Dhami government's governance record.

Published on: May 30, 2026 06:34 pm IST
By Genesis
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BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would retain power in Uttarakhand for a third consecutive term in the 2027 Assembly elections, citing the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the party's organisational strength in the state.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin addresses party leaders and workers during his three-day visit to Uttarakhand.

Nabin, who is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, held meetings with members of the party's core committee, MPs, MLAs, district-level office bearers, mayors, municipal representatives, youth wing workers and other organisational functionaries.

Addressing party workers in Dehradun, he called upon the organisation to intensify preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and focus on strengthening booth-level networks. He stressed the importance of public outreach and effective communication of the government's achievements.

During the visit, Nabin praised the functioning of the Dhami government and said several of its decisions had drawn attention at the national level. He highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), describing it as a landmark initiative that has positioned Uttarakhand as a model for the country.

 
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Home / Genesis / BJP confident of third consecutive term in Uttarakhand, says Nitin Nabin
Home / Genesis / BJP confident of third consecutive term in Uttarakhand, says Nitin Nabin
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