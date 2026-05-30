BJP confident of third consecutive term in Uttarakhand, says Nitin Nabin

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would retain power in Uttarakhand for a third consecutive term in the 2027 Assembly elections, citing the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the party's organisational strength in the state.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin addresses party leaders and workers during his three-day visit to Uttarakhand.

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Nabin, who is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, held meetings with members of the party's core committee, MPs, MLAs, district-level office bearers, mayors, municipal representatives, youth wing workers and other organisational functionaries.

Addressing party workers in Dehradun, he called upon the organisation to intensify preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and focus on strengthening booth-level networks. He stressed the importance of public outreach and effective communication of the government's achievements.

During the visit, Nabin praised the functioning of the Dhami government and said several of its decisions had drawn attention at the national level. He highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), describing it as a landmark initiative that has positioned Uttarakhand as a model for the country.

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{{^usCountry}} He also lauded the state's management of the Char Dham Yatra, infrastructure development initiatives, tourism expansion and welfare programmes. According to Nabin, these efforts have helped strengthen public confidence in the BJP government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also lauded the state's management of the Char Dham Yatra, infrastructure development initiatives, tourism expansion and welfare programmes. According to Nabin, these efforts have helped strengthen public confidence in the BJP government. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP leader said the party would approach voters on the basis of the government's development-oriented agenda and governance record. He also underlined the importance of strong booth-level organisation, stating that electoral success in 2027 would depend on grassroots mobilisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP leader said the party would approach voters on the basis of the government's development-oriented agenda and governance record. He also underlined the importance of strong booth-level organisation, stating that electoral success in 2027 would depend on grassroots mobilisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Political observers view the visit as an important step in the BJP's preparations for the next Assembly elections, with the party leadership signalling its support for Chief Minister Dhami's leadership and governance model. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Political observers view the visit as an important step in the BJP's preparations for the next Assembly elections, with the party leadership signalling its support for Chief Minister Dhami's leadership and governance model. {{/usCountry}}

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