Bosscoder Academy has announced the launch of its Advanced GenAI & ML Engineering Program, a nine-month flagship program designed to prepare software engineers and data professionals for emerging roles such as Machine Learning Engineer, Generative AI Engineer, and AI Architect. The program focuses on equipping working professionals with the skills required to build production-grade AI systems, an area seeing rapidly increasing demand across technology companies.

Bosscoder Academy Launches Advanced GenAI & ML Engineering Program to Prepare Engineers for Emerging AI Roles

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The launch comes at a time when artificial intelligence is transforming how modern software systems are built. While generative AI tools have gained widespread attention, companies continue to look for engineers who combine strong machine learning fundamentals with the ability to build and deploy real-world AI applications.

Bosscoder’s new program is designed to address this shift by combining core machine learning training with modern generative AI engineering practices, helping professionals move beyond theoretical learning and develop the capability to work on real AI systems. The curriculum introduces learners to machine learning frameworks, deep learning concepts, and modern AI development tools, along with practical exposure to building applications powered by large language models and AI agents.

Commenting on the launch, Manish Garg, Cofounder of Bosscoder Academy and former Data Scientist at Samsung, said, “Over the past few years, the demand for engineers who can build real AI systems has grown significantly. Companies are not just looking for people who understand machine learning models, but engineers who can integrate those models into scalable products. With this program, our goal is to help professionals build strong machine learning foundations while also learning how to work with modern generative AI tools to design and deploy complete AI systems.”

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{{^usCountry}} The program is designed primarily for working professionals, with live classes, structured assignments, mentorship from industry practitioners, and placement assistance to support learners transitioning into AI roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The program is designed primarily for working professionals, with live classes, structured assignments, mentorship from industry practitioners, and placement assistance to support learners transitioning into AI roles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bosscoder Academy has previously focused on career transitions for technology professionals through its software engineering and data programs. According to its independently verified Outcomes & Placement Report, 91% of Bosscoder learners successfully transitioned to new roles with improved compensation during the assessment period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bosscoder Academy has previously focused on career transitions for technology professionals through its software engineering and data programs. According to its independently verified Outcomes & Placement Report, 91% of Bosscoder learners successfully transitioned to new roles with improved compensation during the assessment period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With the launch of the Advanced GenAI & ML Engineering Program, the company aims to expand its training model into one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology industry, preparing engineers for the next generation of AI-powered systems and products. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the launch of the Advanced GenAI & ML Engineering Program, the company aims to expand its training model into one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology industry, preparing engineers for the next generation of AI-powered systems and products. {{/usCountry}}

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