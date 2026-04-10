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Bosscoder Academy Launches Advanced GenAI & ML Engineering Program to Prepare Engineers for Emerging AI Roles

Bosscoder Academy's new nine-month program focuses on training engineers for roles in AI by integrating core machine learning training.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 06:11 pm IST
By Genesis
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Bosscoder Academy has announced the launch of its Advanced GenAI & ML Engineering Program, a nine-month flagship program designed to prepare software engineers and data professionals for emerging roles such as Machine Learning Engineer, Generative AI Engineer, and AI Architect. The program focuses on equipping working professionals with the skills required to build production-grade AI systems, an area seeing rapidly increasing demand across technology companies.

Bosscoder Academy Launches Advanced GenAI & ML Engineering Program to Prepare Engineers for Emerging AI Roles

The launch comes at a time when artificial intelligence is transforming how modern software systems are built. While generative AI tools have gained widespread attention, companies continue to look for engineers who combine strong machine learning fundamentals with the ability to build and deploy real-world AI applications.

Bosscoder’s new program is designed to address this shift by combining core machine learning training with modern generative AI engineering practices, helping professionals move beyond theoretical learning and develop the capability to work on real AI systems. The curriculum introduces learners to machine learning frameworks, deep learning concepts, and modern AI development tools, along with practical exposure to building applications powered by large language models and AI agents.

Commenting on the launch, Manish Garg, Cofounder of Bosscoder Academy and former Data Scientist at Samsung, said, “Over the past few years, the demand for engineers who can build real AI systems has grown significantly. Companies are not just looking for people who understand machine learning models, but engineers who can integrate those models into scalable products. With this program, our goal is to help professionals build strong machine learning foundations while also learning how to work with modern generative AI tools to design and deploy complete AI systems.”

Note to readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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Home / Genesis / Bosscoder Academy Launches Advanced GenAI & ML Engineering Program to Prepare Engineers for Emerging AI Roles
Home / Genesis / Bosscoder Academy Launches Advanced GenAI & ML Engineering Program to Prepare Engineers for Emerging AI Roles
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