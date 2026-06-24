Building tomorrow’s cities: India Real Estate Summit 2026 set to open on June 27

A fresh wave of investment, major new infrastructure projects and a new generation of home buyers are completely changing how and where people buy property. To make sense of it all, the upcoming India Next Real Estate Summit is bringing together the biggest names in the industry from June 26-28, 2026.

The India Next Real Estate Summit, from June 26-28, 2026, gathers industry leaders to explore new investment trends, infrastructure impacts, and market dynamics, focusing on premium housing and innovative themes in property management.

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The three-day event features a packed schedule of exhibitions, panel discussions and awards. The main conference on June 27, titled ‘Market Shifts, Urban Growth and Investment Narratives’, is designed to give an insider’s look at exactly what is driving the residential, commercial and alternative property markets today.

Analysing shifting trends

The event will begin with an opening speech by Nisheeth Upadhyay, Editor and Chief Operating officer, that will set the context for the discussions to follow. The summit will then present a special keynote address by Arun Vir Singh, former CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and Noida International Airport (NIAL). With his extensive background in steering massive infrastructure developments in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), his address will highlight how major public projects serve as catalysts for commercial and residential housing demand.

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{{^usCountry}} The luxury boom and evolving residences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The luxury boom and evolving residences {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The afternoon sessions will examine the shifts in the premium housing market. A session titled ‘Beyond the Billion-Dollar Deal: Delhi-NCR’s Ultra-Luxury Boom vs Affordability’ will be moderated by Vandana Ramnani from HT. The panel will explore the structural demand drivers behind high-end housing, the visible supply gaps in the market and the changing balance between end-users and investors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The afternoon sessions will examine the shifts in the premium housing market. A session titled ‘Beyond the Billion-Dollar Deal: Delhi-NCR’s Ultra-Luxury Boom vs Affordability’ will be moderated by Vandana Ramnani from HT. The panel will explore the structural demand drivers behind high-end housing, the visible supply gaps in the market and the changing balance between end-users and investors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The speakers for this discussion include Aakash Ohri, Managing Director at DLF Home Developers Ltd, Chetan Chichra, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, and Ankur Jalan, CEO at Golden Growth Fund. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The speakers for this discussion include Aakash Ohri, Managing Director at DLF Home Developers Ltd, Chetan Chichra, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, and Ankur Jalan, CEO at Golden Growth Fund. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Directly following this, the focus will shift to a specific luxury segment with a discussion titled ‘Branded Residences: The New Ultra-Luxury Differentiator—Is the Trend Here to Stay?’. The speaker list for this session includes Yukti Nagpal, Director at Gulshan Group, Prashant Tiwari, Chairman and Managing Director at Prateek Group, Amit Modi, Director at County Group, and Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman at Signature Global. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directly following this, the focus will shift to a specific luxury segment with a discussion titled ‘Branded Residences: The New Ultra-Luxury Differentiator—Is the Trend Here to Stay?’. The speaker list for this session includes Yukti Nagpal, Director at Gulshan Group, Prashant Tiwari, Chairman and Managing Director at Prateek Group, Amit Modi, Director at County Group, and Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman at Signature Global. {{/usCountry}}

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Infrastructure and connectivity corridors

The summit shifts attention towards regional macro-movements with a panel on ‘Connectivity Corridors: Reshaping Delhi-NCR’s Growth Map’. Moderated by Abhishek Singh, the session will look into how large-scale transit networks like the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), new expressways and peripheral highways alter city boundaries and build new micro-markets.

The panel consists of infrastructure and transport experts, including Sanjeev Kumar Lohia, former MD and CEO of the transit-oriented development and public-private partnership initiative at the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), Subodh Jain, Former Member of Engineering at the Railways Board, Abhay Mishra, President and CEO at Jindal Realty, and Bhaumik Gowande, Transport Researcher at The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) India.

PropTech, AI and the silver economy

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The next session is titled ‘Digital Foundations: AI, Blockchain, PropTech and Smart Real Estate’. Moderated by Abhishek Singh, this session deals with the digital transformation of property management, brokerage, construction analytics and data-driven investment tools.

The panel features PropTech leaders Garvit Gupta, Partner for Digital-Data, Analytics and AI at Grant Thornton Bharat, Abhay Garg, Head of Earth Fund at Brigade Group and Vivek Aggarwal, Co-founder and CTO at Square Yards.

The next session, ‘Senior Living: India’s Silver Economy Surge’, examines the institutionalisation of specialised senior care housing, evolving demand patterns driven by nuclear urban families, and product innovations required for longevity assets. The speakers include Aakash Ohri, Managing Director at DLF Home Developers Ltd, Rishabh Periwal, Senior Vice President at Pioneer Urban, Anil Godara, Founder and Managing Director at J Estates, Venugopal Anantharam Varayur, Executive Director at Manasum, and Vimal Nadar, Research Head at Colliers India.

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Sustainability and regional expansion

Environmental priorities take centre stage during a session titled ‘Greenprint for Growth: Sustainable Urban Development’. The panel addresses the economics of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance, the adoption of green building certifications, and the balance between upfront construction costs and long-term asset value.

The experts speaking at the session include Pradeep Singhvi, Executive Director at Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, Deepali Dhuliya, Director of Sustainability at Cushman & Wakefield, Rohit Mohan, Chief Design and Sustainability Officer at Godrej Properties, and Vibhor Jain, Founder and CEO at Carbon Guardians.

The final panel of the day will look beyond Tier-1 metropolises, focusing on ‘Chandigarh Tricity and Rajasthan Real Estate Growth Corridors’. The speakers include Gurvinder Bhati, Founder and Chairman at GB Realty Rajasthan, Uddhav Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director at Bhumika Realty, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director at Pacific Group, Rahul Purohit, Co-founder and CBO at Square Yards, and Shriram Monga, Co-founder at SRED Real Estate Consultants.

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Masterclasses and policy dialogue

The schedule also includes a technical masterclass presentation by Dr Satya N Gupta, former principal advisor to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and director at BrickCircle.

This is followed by an interactive fireside chat featuring Dr Harshul Savla, Research Committee Chairperson at CREDAI and TEDx speaker to analyse macro-economic data trends. Then, Gaurav Gupta, Secretary of CREDAI National, will deliver a special address focusing on developer compliance and national housing policies and a distinguished address by Pankaj Singh, Member of Parliament (MP), Uttar Pradesh.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

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