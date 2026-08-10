Buying a Marshall speaker this Independence Day, 2026? Here are some models to consider

Marshall speakers are known for more than just their sound. Their vintage-inspired design, brass accents, and signature black-and-gold finish make them as much a part of the home décor as the audio setup. But their popularity goes beyond looks. From the compact Willen II to the Heston 120 soundbar, Marshall's lineup delivers the warm, detailed sound the brand is known for. The Independence Day 2026 sale is one of the occasions to buy, with offers making select Marshall speakers more accessible than usual. Whether a buyer wants a portable speaker, a home Bluetooth speaker, or a soundbar for their TV, this can be an opportunity to upgrade.

Bajaj Finance offers two financing options at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. (Bajaj Finance)

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If the right speaker is within budget, flexible financing can make the purchase easier. Bajaj Finance offers two financing options at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card comes with a credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh and repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months. For higher-value purchases, the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh with basic KYC and a minimum CIBIL score of 650. Both options require buyers to be physically present at a partner store to apply.

What makes a Marshall speaker an option in 2026?

Sound signature: Marshall speakers are tuned for warmth and detail—a sound profile built around music rather than cinematic effects. Bass is punchy without being overwhelming, and mids are clear enough for vocals and acoustic instruments to cut through at any volume.

Build quality: Marshall speakers are made with materials suited to their intended use—from the textured vinyl exterior on home models to the IPX7 water resistance on portable ones. These are designed for continued use.

Design: The vintage-inspired aesthetic is consistent across the entire range—portable speakers, home speakers, and soundbars all share the same visual language.

Which Marshall speaker type is suitable for different needs?

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{{^usCountry}} Marshall's 2026 range covers three distinct use cases: Portable Bluetooth speakers (Willen II, Emberton II, Emberton III): Compact, water-resistant, and battery-powered -- built for outdoor use, travel, and rooms where a permanent speaker setup may not be practical. The Emberton III is a portable option with improved battery life and sound over the Emberton II.

Home Bluetooth speakers (Acton III, Acton IV, Stanmore III, Stanmore IV, Woburn III): Larger, more powerful, and designed to fill a room. The Acton range suits medium-sized rooms; the Stanmore steps up in output and bass; the Woburn III is Marshall's higher-output home speaker and can be an option for large living rooms.

TV soundbars (Heston 60, Heston 120): Marshall's newest category -- soundbars that combine the brand's audio tuning with TV-specific features such as HDMI ARC connectivity. The Heston 60 may suit most living rooms; the Heston 120 can be an option for a dedicated home theatre setup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marshall's 2026 range covers three distinct use cases: Portable Bluetooth speakers (Willen II, Emberton II, Emberton III): Compact, water-resistant, and battery-powered -- built for outdoor use, travel, and rooms where a permanent speaker setup may not be practical. The Emberton III is a portable option with improved battery life and sound over the Emberton II.

Home Bluetooth speakers (Acton III, Acton IV, Stanmore III, Stanmore IV, Woburn III): Larger, more powerful, and designed to fill a room. The Acton range suits medium-sized rooms; the Stanmore steps up in output and bass; the Woburn III is Marshall's higher-output home speaker and can be an option for large living rooms.

TV soundbars (Heston 60, Heston 120): Marshall's newest category -- soundbars that combine the brand's audio tuning with TV-specific features such as HDMI ARC connectivity. The Heston 60 may suit most living rooms; the Heston 120 can be an option for a dedicated home theatre setup. {{/usCountry}}

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Note: If a buyer is choosing between the Acton IV and Stanmore IV, the deciding factor is room size. The Acton IV suits rooms up to 200 sq. ft. comfortably; the Stanmore IV fills larger spaces without straining.

Marshall speakers to consider this Independence Day, 2026

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Marshall speakers in India are priced between Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 1,09,999 in 2026, covering portable, home, and soundbar models.

Model Type Price Key feature Best for Marshall Willen II Portable Rs. 12,499 Compact, Bluetooth Lower-priced portable pick Marshall Emberton III Portable Rs. 17,999 Improved battery, richer sound Portable Marshall option Marshall Acton IV Home Rs. 31,999 Upgraded drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 Medium rooms, good sound Marshall Stanmore III Home Rs. 37,999 Powerful bass, multi-directional Larger rooms Marshall Stanmore IV Home Rs. 41,999 Enhanced output, Bluetooth 5.2 Stanmore option Marshall Woburn III Home Rs. 54,999 Higher-output home speaker Large living rooms Marshall Heston 60 Soundbar Rs. 69,999 HDMI ARC, TV audio Living room TV upgrade Marshall Heston 120 Soundbar Rs. 1,09,999 Soundbar, Dolby Home theatre setups View All

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

What are the financing options to buy a Marshall speaker on EMI?

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Buyers can finance almost any speaker in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:

Financing option Loan limit Tenure Best for Insta EMI Card Up to Rs. 3 lakh 3 to 60 months Buying across categories over time Easy EMI Loan Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC, CIBIL 650+ 3 to 60 months A single higher-value purchase

How to buy a Marshall speaker from a Bajaj Finance partner store?

Buying a speaker with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options is a structured process. It usually takes about 10-15 minutes at the store. Buyers can follow these steps:

Browse Bajaj Mall first: Compare Marshall speaker models by type, output, and price before visiting a store

Find a partner store: Head to a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, or Vijay Sales

Check in person: Listen to the speaker in the store to evaluate sound quality and bass performance before deciding

Choose an EMI option: Ask about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, and check zero down payment offers on select models

Complete the purchase: Once financing is approved, the buyer can take the speaker home or schedule delivery

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If a buyer has been planning to upgrade an audio setup, the Independence Day 2026 Sale can be a good time to do it. Buyers can compare Marshall models by speaker price on Bajaj Mall and visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store before the offers end.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.