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Cadillac gets and then loses elusive 1st point in F1 as Sergio Pérez penalized

Cadillac gets and then loses elusive 1st point in F1 as Sergio Pérez penalized

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 01:33 am IST
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MONACO — Cadillac's team principal hailed an “incredible testament to the resolve of the team” as Formula 1's newest constructor came close to an elusive first point, only to lose it to a penalty.

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Sergio Pérez finished strongly at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to cross the line in 10th but was bumped down to 15th after the race when he was ruled to have false-started when the race resumed after an earlier suspension.

Pérez had a wheel outside his grid box at the restart, his second false start of the race after lining up in the wrong spot at the original race start.

“To finish 10th on the road is an incredible testament to the resolve of the team to keep fighting until the end,” team principal Graeme Lowdon said in a statement.

“After the red flag restart, Checo drove fantastically well to make up several positions on the road — it was a real shame that the penalty dropped us back as he fought like he was going for the win.”

 
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Home / Genesis / Cadillac gets and then loses elusive 1st point in F1 as Sergio Pérez penalized
Home / Genesis / Cadillac gets and then loses elusive 1st point in F1 as Sergio Pérez penalized
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