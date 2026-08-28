Callaway cuts ties with golf media firm over violent ad

Golf equipment giant Callaway on Thursday severed ties with the media firm behind an advert that showed a male golfer shoving a woman to the ground after the commercial sparked widespread outrage.

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The ad, released online last week before being pulled, triggered a huge backlash for its depiction of violence against women, including calls for a boycott of Callaway products.

The online video showed Garrett Clark co-founder of golf media firm Good Good knocking Epson Tour professional player Alexis Miestowski to the ground when she attempts to reach for his driver, before warning her: "Do not touch my new driver."

Callaway said it had reviewed the matter and "has ended its relationship with Good Good, effective immediately."

"Over the last several days, we have listened and reflected deeply on the hurt and disappointment caused by the video we reposted," it said in a statement.

"We heard from individuals who shared personal experiences related to violence against women, and their stories were powerful reminders that this issue touches the lives of far too many people.

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{{^usCountry}} "Unequivocally, violence against women is unacceptable and should never be trivialized, normalized, or used as entertainment." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Unequivocally, violence against women is unacceptable and should never be trivialized, normalized, or used as entertainment." {{/usCountry}}

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Callaway will commit $1 million to support organizations working to prevent violence against women, it added.

Good Good Golf, which centers its business around a successful YouTube channel aimed at bringing a younger audience to the sport, had already apologized for the controversial advert.

"We posted a video to our channels that ultimately depicted actions that are not aligned with our values as a brand," Good Good said in a statement.

Good Good will be the title sponsor for the PGA Tour's inaugural Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas in November.

PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp said this week the circuit was dismayed by the advert and said Good Good's initial handling of the controversy was "disappointing."

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