It's time to resolve the confusion around long-term calcium supplementation! Many Indians may be consuming far less calcium than recommended. In such cases, supplementation may be considered an essential support. When taken under medical guidance, followed as expert advice, and chosen from trusted brands, calcium supplements may help support calcium requirements over time.

Can you safely take calcium supplements long-term

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Having a balanced meal at the right time is a thing of the past in today's life. That's why supplements are often used to help many people meet their daily vitamin and mineral needs. But questions arise: whether long-term use of medications and vitamins is safe? Can they be taken on a regular basis? This indecision can be harmful to health. The confusion about whether to supplement frequently or not prevents individuals from curing critical deficiencies, like calcium.

Studies indicate that the average dietary calcium intake in the Indian population is approximately 500 mg/day, which may be significantly less than the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) and the requirements of the human body.

Given this data, let us bust one common misconception about calcium: calcium supports only your bones. It also plays a role in nerve function, heart wellness, and muscle health. This underlines the fact that maintaining calcium intake is very important. Bone health requires lifelong maintenance and the body needs calcium throughout life, regardless of the source. Supplementation may be considered for children, the elderly, as well as postmenopausal women as and when advised by a healthcare professional. Remember, the requirement of calcium supplementation does not depend only on age.

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{{^usCountry}} The simple “mantra” for safely taking calcium supplements is doctor supervision. Experts quote, "Calcium is a critical requirement for a population where dietary intake is inadequate, around 500 mg/day compared to the RDA. When taken under medical supervision, in doses that correct the deficit and avoid exceeding the Tolerable Upper Limit (typically 2000−2500 mg/day), long-term calcium and Vitamin D supplementation may help support bone and muscle health over time." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The simple “mantra” for safely taking calcium supplements is doctor supervision. Experts quote, "Calcium is a critical requirement for a population where dietary intake is inadequate, around 500 mg/day compared to the RDA. When taken under medical supervision, in doses that correct the deficit and avoid exceeding the Tolerable Upper Limit (typically 2000−2500 mg/day), long-term calcium and Vitamin D supplementation may help support bone and muscle health over time." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} We can quote this in simple words as: "Calcium is essential for strong bones, but many people don’t get enough from their diet. Integrating calcium and vitamin D can ensure a well-balanced approach that helps support long-term bone and muscle health." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We can quote this in simple words as: "Calcium is essential for strong bones, but many people don’t get enough from their diet. Integrating calcium and vitamin D can ensure a well-balanced approach that helps support long-term bone and muscle health." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is a reliable strategy to maintain strong bones and overall health. Healthcare professionals typically recommend brands that adhere to rigorous quality standards and proven manufacturing consistency. Calcium supplementation is routinely paired with Vitamin D dosage because it supports calcium absorption. Shelcal is a commonly recommended calcium supplement that includes vitamin D in an adequate quantity. Consequently, these calcium supplements are often prescribed to help support effective nutritional needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is a reliable strategy to maintain strong bones and overall health. Healthcare professionals typically recommend brands that adhere to rigorous quality standards and proven manufacturing consistency. Calcium supplementation is routinely paired with Vitamin D dosage because it supports calcium absorption. Shelcal is a commonly recommended calcium supplement that includes vitamin D in an adequate quantity. Consequently, these calcium supplements are often prescribed to help support effective nutritional needs. {{/usCountry}}

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People need to understand that calcium deficiency may be managed with supplements when used reasonably and by following three simple rules.

Precision Dosing: The secret to defeating calcium deficiency lies in the details. By aligning your intake with your specific daily requirements, you turn a simple supplement into a foundation for lifelong health.

Strategic Timing: For the best results, consider splitting your daily intake into smaller portions or pairing them with a meal.

Maintain Dialogue: Keep your doctor informed about your calcium supplementation and any adjustments needed over time.

So, can you safely take calcium supplements for years? Yes, they may be used under medical supervision and when recommended by a healthcare professional. Remember to choose a trusted brand to continue the long-term supplementation as per the advice of the experts.

Reference:

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Harinarayan CV, Akhila H, Shanthisree E. Modern India and Dietary Calcium Deficiency—Half a Century Nutrition Data—Retrospect–Introspect and the Road Ahead. Frontiers in Endocrinology. 2021 Apr 6;12:583654. doi: 10.3389/fendo.2021.583654.

Ekbote VH, Khadilkar AV, Khadilkar VV, Chiplonkar SA, Mughal Z. Dietary patterns with special reference to calcium intake in 2–16-year-old Urban Western Indian children. Indian J Public Health (2017) 61(3):188–93.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6293932/

Note to readers: This article is part of HT’s paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT is not responsible for the content’s accuracy or completeness. Readers should verify all information independently. This content is for informational purposes only. It neither constitutes, nor is a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for guidance on your health concerns.

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