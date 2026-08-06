Centre to examine Uttarakhand's proposal for new EPFO regional and district offices

The Union government has said it will examine Uttarakhand's proposal for establishing separate regional and district offices of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), following a request made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to strengthen employee welfare services across the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sought the establishment of separate EPFO regional and district offices to improve access to employee provident fund services in the state.

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According to the state government, the proposal seeks to improve access to EPFO services for employees, pensioners and industrial establishments by expanding the organisation's presence in Uttarakhand. The state believes additional offices would help reduce travel time for beneficiaries and improve the efficiency of service delivery.

Centre says proposal will be assessed under existing norms

In a communication to the chief minister, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that decisions regarding the establishment or upgradation of EPFO offices are taken after evaluating factors such as workload, geographical jurisdiction, employee strength, administrative requirements and the need for improved public service delivery.

The minister noted that EPFO has undertaken rationalisation of offices in recent years to ensure a balanced distribution of workload among regional offices while enhancing operational efficiency. He added that any proposal for new offices is examined within this administrative framework.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the communication, the suggestions submitted by the Uttarakhand government have been taken into consideration and will be examined in accordance with the organisation's existing policies and prescribed norms before any decision is taken. State seeks wider access to EPFO services {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the communication, the suggestions submitted by the Uttarakhand government have been taken into consideration and will be examined in accordance with the organisation's existing policies and prescribed norms before any decision is taken. State seeks wider access to EPFO services {{/usCountry}}

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The Uttarakhand government has maintained that expanding EPFO infrastructure is necessary in view of the state's growing workforce, industrial activity and the increasing number of employees covered under provident fund and pension schemes.

Chief Minister Dhami said easier access to EPFO services would benefit employees working across different parts of the state while also assisting employers in completing statutory compliance more efficiently. He said pensioners would also benefit from improved access to grievance redressal and other administrative services if additional offices are established closer to where beneficiaries live.

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The state government believes that strengthening the institutional network would improve coordination between employers, employees and the EPFO, while reducing the need for beneficiaries to travel to distant offices for routine services.

Officials said that improved administrative access could also support faster processing of provident fund claims, pension-related requests, account updates and employer registrations, depending on the operational framework adopted by the EPFO.

The proposal forms part of the state's broader efforts to strengthen citizen-centric service delivery and improve access to public institutions in different districts. The government has indicated that the expansion of EPFO facilities would complement ongoing initiatives aimed at improving administrative services and supporting industrial growth.

Conclusion

The Centre has not announced a timeline for a decision on the proposal. However, the state's request will be examined under EPFO's established criteria, with any future expansion expected to depend on administrative requirements, workload assessment and service delivery needs.