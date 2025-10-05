Chelsea beats Liverpool and Arsenal tops the Premier League

Estevao struck in added time to inflict a third straight defeat on Premier League champion Liverpool. HT Image

The Brazilian slid in at the far post to seal a 2-1 win for Chelsea that sparked wild celebrations after a thrilling clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The teenager's first goal since his move from Palmeiras ensured Liverpool goes into the international break having been knocked off the top of the standings.

Arsenal was in first place, a point ahead of Liverpool, after beating West Ham 2-0.

Manchester United also won against Sunderland 2-0.

Ruben Amorim rang the changes and got the result he desperately needed.

United's win may quieten the mounting speculation over Amorim's position, even if only temporarily. He has still to lead United to back-to-back victories in the league after almost a year in charge but this was a step in the right direction.

“Of course it’s really important to win games and have a better feeling, but we need to forget this game and go for the next one,” he said.

Amorim showed his ruthless side by dropping $84 million summer signing Matheus Cunha and handing a first start to new goalkeeper Senne Lammens in a game that was seen as another potential stumbling block after losing three of their opening six league matches.

Those decisions paid off with first half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko at Old Trafford and a first clean sheet of the season.

This was only Amorim's 10th win from 34 league games and going into Saturday's match he accepted it would be “impossible” to continue in the job if results didn't turn.

Which is why victory against Sunderland was crucial in a week when he was criticized by United greats Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, and ahead of the international break, which has traditionally been a convenient time to make managerial changes.

“There’s always a lot of pressure, especially in a club like this, but we always try to take it in a positive way," said Sesko, who scored for the second game running after his move from RB Leipzig worth up to $99 million. “We did it, and we showed once again that we can play well, that we can win games.”

That's four wins in row for Arsenal.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, from the penalty spot, inflicted a first defeat on new West Ham coach Nuno Espirito Santo in Arteta's 300th game in charge.

“I wanted to celebrate it with a win, I’ve got it,” Arteta said.

After a daunting start to the campaign, Arsenal was back in the title hunt following three seasons as runner-up.

Saka, who scored on his 200th appearance for the club, is convinced Arteta will deliver trophies.

“We’ve had some tough games, particularly away. We are in a strong place in the Premier League and looking forward to coming back and pushing on," he told the BBC. “Mikel has very much improved my game. I am very grateful to have him as my coach. He will bring this club success and (I'm) looking forward to when that day comes."

But victory came at a cost after another injury to captain Martin Odegaard.

Mohammed Kudus scored his first Tottenham goal to keep Thomas Frank's team riding high.

Kudus' second-half strike from the edge of the box secured a 2-1 win at Leeds to move Spurs up to third.

Spurs were unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and have lost just once in the league under Frank, who took charge in the summer.

Kudus was one of Frank's big signings in the offseason — joining from West Ham — and the forward produced the decisive moment at Elland Road where he cut in from the right and fired low past Karl Darlow in the 57th minute.

Spurs led through Mathys Tel, whose deflected shot rocketed into the top corner.

Leeds, which was unbeaten at home since February, equalized through Noah Okafor from close range in the 34th.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer