Chhattisgarh eyes complete mineral value chain, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh is looking to develop a complete mineral value chain within the state, covering exploration, mining, processing, value addition, advanced manufacturing and recycling, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Monday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai addresses a roadshow on the auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks in Nava Raipur.

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Addressing a roadshow on the eighth tranche of the auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks, organised by the Union Ministry of Mines at Nava Raipur, Sai said the state’s mineral resources and emerging potential in critical minerals could attract investment, support new industries and create employment opportunities.

The eighth tranche includes 20 critical and strategic mineral blocks across seven states, including five blocks in Chhattisgarh. The chief minister urged investors to participate in the auction and explore opportunities across exploration, processing, value addition and downstream industries.

Sai said critical minerals are increasingly important for sectors including defence, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, batteries, clean energy, electric mobility, digital technology and advanced manufacturing. He said strengthening domestic supplies of such minerals was important for India’s economic interests and national security.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister highlighted Chhattisgarh’s mineral potential, including lithium and rare earth elements in Katghora and Bastar, graphite, vanadium and gallium in Balrampur, phosphorite in Balod, and nickel, chromium and glauconite in Mahasamund. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister highlighted Chhattisgarh’s mineral potential, including lithium and rare earth elements in Katghora and Bastar, graphite, vanadium and gallium in Balrampur, phosphorite in Balod, and nickel, chromium and glauconite in Mahasamund. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the state was working to create an investment-friendly environment through its new industrial policy and measures aimed at improving ease of doing business. Incentives available to investors include capital investment assistance, exemptions from stamp duty and electricity duty, interest subsidies and employment-linked incentives.

According to the state government, mineral revenue has increased from around ₹400 crore when Chhattisgarh was formed to more than ₹16,000 crore currently. The revenue is being used for development and public welfare initiatives, including projects in mining-affected areas through the District Mineral Foundation Trust.

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During the programme, Sai also launched the E-Ret Sangwari and Tin Portal. The E-Ret Sangwari portal will facilitate concessional sand supply to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while the Tin Portal is aimed at improving transparency and helping tribal communities associated with tin in Dantewada receive fair prices for their produce.

Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel said the state would provide handholding support to investors for environmental, forest, land acquisition and other approvals. Mineral Resources Secretary P. Dayanand said scientific exploration, geological data collection, mapping and transparent auction systems were being strengthened.

Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation managing director Rajat Bansal said 40 exploration projects had been launched over the past two and a half years, while more than 2,800 km of geological surveys had been completed. He said 65 mineral blocks had been auctioned so far, with potential revenue estimated at around ₹4 lakh crore.

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Two MoUs were also signed during the programme, including one between Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation and Indian Overseas Bank for financial cooperation and another with Pt Ravishankar Shukla University for training in corundum cutting and polishing.