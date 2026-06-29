Chhattisgarh moves closer to diamond mining as NCL approves advanced exploration at Baloda-Belmundi

Chhattisgarh has moved a step closer to commercial diamond mining with NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) approving the next phase of exploration at the Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block in Mahasamund district. Chhattisgarh advances commercial diamond mining with NCL's approval for large-diameter drilling at Baloda-Belmundi.

At its Board of Directors meeting held in New Delhi, NCL approved the commencement of large-diameter drilling, a key step in scientifically assessing the diamond-bearing kimberlite deposit and evaluating its commercial potential.

The Board reviewed the progress of exploration activities and directed that all technical work under the Prospecting Licence be completed within the prescribed timeline. The drilling programme is expected to provide detailed information about the diamond deposit, which will form the basis of a comprehensive feasibility report for future mining operations.

NCL is a joint venture between NMDC Limited, which holds a 51 per cent stake, and Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation, which holds the remaining 49 per cent.

The Baloda-Belmundi project has emerged as a significant mineral development initiative following the discovery of natural diamonds during earlier exploration. NCL identified the prospective kimberlite pipe through stream sediment sampling, geophysical surveys and targeted drilling.

Around 200 tonnes of bulk samples were processed at the Panna Diamond Processing Plant, resulting in the recovery of five natural diamonds weighing a total of 1.22 carats. The findings provided scientific confirmation of diamond-bearing geology in the area.

According to the company, experiences from major diamond-producing countries such as Botswana, South Africa, Canada and Australia suggest that such discoveries can indicate commercially viable deposits.

The Board also reviewed progress on NCL’s iron ore projects in Chhattisgarh. Production at Bailadila Deposit-4 is targeted at one million tonnes during the current financial year, with plans to gradually scale up capacity to seven million tonnes annually. Development work at Bailadila Deposit-13, planned for a capacity of 10 million tonnes per year, is also progressing.

Chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation and NCL Director, Saurabh Singh, said the Baloda-Belmundi project has the potential to become a significant milestone in positioning Chhattisgarh among India’s leading diamond-producing states.