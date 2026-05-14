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Chhattisgarh to phase out fuel vehicles in govt fleet, shift to EVs, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said the state government will gradually replace official vehicles with EVs and limit fuel consumption in government operations. 

Published on: May 14, 2026 10:44 am IST
By Genesis
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Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation and restrained use of resources, saying responsible consumption of petrol and diesel is a national duty amid growing global energy and environmental challenges.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.(PTI)

Sai said the state government has initiated measures to reduce fuel consumption at the official level and promote prudent use of resources. As part of the move, only essential vehicles will be included in the Chief Minister’s convoy during official tours. Ministers and heads of boards and corporations have also been urged to minimise the use of vehicles and other government resources.

The Chief Minister said the government would begin phased action to convert all government vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs) to make public transport systems more environment-friendly. He said the move would help save fuel, control pollution and promote green energy.

Appealing to citizens to make fuel conservation a mass movement, Sai urged people to use public transport, adopt carpooling and avoid unnecessary use of private vehicles. “Every conscious step will contribute to the country’s energy security, environmental protection and economic strength,” he said.

 
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Home / Genesis / Chhattisgarh to phase out fuel vehicles in govt fleet, shift to EVs, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Home / Genesis / Chhattisgarh to phase out fuel vehicles in govt fleet, shift to EVs, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai
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