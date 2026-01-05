CM Dhami launches Uttarakhand Malta Festival, announces ‘Malta Mission’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated the Uttarakhand Malta Festival at the Rajkiya Udyan Circuit House in Garhikant and announced the launch of a “Malta Mission” to promote the production of the citrus fruit in the state. He also said the state government will organise a Malta Festival in Delhi as part of efforts to improve branding and market access for Uttarakhand’s produce. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Uttarakhand Malta Festival venue in Garhikant, where the state announced plans for a ‘Malta Mission’ and a proposed festival in Delhi.

During the event, Dhami and his wife, Geeta Pushkar Dhami ,visited an exhibition featuring malta and lemon varieties from different districts. Officials said the showcase included products made from citrus fruits, including items based on malta and lemon extracts.

Dhami said malta is linked to Uttarakhand’s identity and tradition, and that horticulture could play a role in strengthening the state’s economy. He referred to earlier initiatives such as the Apple Mission and Kiwi Mission, and said the proposed Malta Mission would follow a similar approach to expand cultivation and support growers.

The chief minister said the government has taken steps to improve the branding of Uttarakhand’s malta and to connect growers with markets. He said district-level Malta Festivals are part of this approach, and that a Delhi edition is planned to give the fruit wider national visibility and expand potential buyer networks.

Dhami said the state is working to increase farm incomes through incentives, innovation and the use of modern techniques in agriculture and horticulture. He added that encouraging locally suitable crops and horticulture could support livelihoods closer to home and help address migration from hill areas.

According to the information shared at the programme, the state is working on expanding orchards for Malta, apple, pear, kiwi, walnut, peach and citrus fruits. The government also said it is developing crop-based clusters to strengthen production and marketing. Officials said a minimum support price has been declared for malta and galgal, and that financial support is available for plantation, irrigation and processing. As per the announcement, subsidies include 50% assistance for setting up orchards, 70% to 80% support for micro-irrigation, and up to 60% subsidy for food processing units.

Dhami also referred to a centre established in Selakui for aromatic plants, and said the state has initiated efforts to expand cultivation of such crops under what it described as a “Mahak Kranti” initiative.

At the festival, the chief minister cited the example of Harish, a malta producer from Pauri Garhwal, stating that he has planted around 1,000 plants across 53 varieties and is preparing to plant 200 more. He urged other farmers to consider similar efforts in horticulture.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said promoting production, processing and marketing of local fruits such as malta could provide direct benefits to farmers. He said festivals of this kind can help link growers to markets and create self-employment opportunities. Joshi also said the state aims to strengthen its position in horticulture over the coming years.

MP Naresh Bansal, Vidhayak Savita Kapoor, and officials including Agriculture Secretary Dr S.N. Pandey, were among those present, along with farmers from multiple districts.