Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to the ideas of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.

At an event in Khatima on 25 September, Dhami offered flowers before a portrait of Upadhyaya and remembered the political thinker and ideologue. He said Upadhyaya’s philosophy and approach to public service continued to serve as a source of inspiration for those working in public life.

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Dhami said Upadhyaya placed the welfare and upliftment of people at the last rung of society at the centre of development. According to the chief minister, the principle of Antyodaya remains relevant to efforts aimed at ensuring inclusive development and extending the benefits of welfare measures to people across different sections of society.

Focus on welfare and inclusive development

Dhami said the Uttarakhand government was working with the idea of Antyodaya in mind and was committed to the welfare of the poor, farmers, women, youth and other sections of society.

He said the government’s priority was to ensure that development schemes and public welfare programmes reached people at the last mile. The chief minister described this approach as part of the government’s efforts to make development more inclusive and ensure that welfare initiatives benefit those who need them.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also referred to Upadhyaya’s view that development should not be limited to economic progress alone, but should take into account the welfare of society as a whole. Officials and public representatives attend event {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also referred to Upadhyaya’s view that development should not be limited to economic progress alone, but should take into account the welfare of society as a whole. Officials and public representatives attend event {{/usCountry}}

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The birth anniversary programme was attended by local public representatives and government officials. Those present included District Panchayat President Ajay Maurya, Mayor Vikas Sharma and Block Pramukh Reena Gautam.

District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati were also present, along with other elected representatives and officials.

The programme marked the state government’s observance of Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary, with the chief minister highlighting Antyodaya and the focus on extending development and welfare benefits to people across the state.