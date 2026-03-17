CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Releases Badminton Club Souvenir, Highlights Role of Sports in Work Culture

Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday released a souvenir titled “Prayas Behtar Kal Ke Liye” published by the Uttarakhand Secretariat Badminton Club at the Secretariat. Congratulating the office-bearers and members of the club, the Chief Minister said such initiatives not only encourage sporting activities but also help foster a positive work culture. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami releases the Uttarakhand Secretariat Badminton Club souvenir “Prayas Behtar Kal Ke Liye” in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of sports, Dhami said they play a vital role in developing discipline, team spirit and a sense of healthy competition. He urged Secretariat employees to regularly participate in sports, noting that it strengthens both physical and mental health, which in turn improves overall work efficiency.

Appreciating the content of the souvenir, including its articles and documented achievements, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the publication would inspire more people to engage in sports and fitness activities.

Senior officials and members of the Uttarakhand Secretariat Badminton Club were present on the occasion, including Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu and Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, along with other office-bearers and members.