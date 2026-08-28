Colts activate top receiver Alec Pierce from physically unable to perform list after ankle surgery

INDIANOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts activated receiver Alec Pierce from the physically unable to perform list Thursday, two days before their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

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Pierce had surgery on his left ankle in March after signing a four-year contract extension worth $114 million. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection, which uses a person’s blood to accelerate healing, prior to the start of free agency. But Pierce told reporters in June when that didn't work after two months, he opted for surgery.

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“We talked with the doctors, and I think we determined surgery was the smartest play for the long term,” Pierce said then. “They kind of were saying I was going to have to do it at some point, and then when I asked him what the time frame was, they said like four to six months. It was late March, so then I was like, ’OK, four months gets me basically to camp, kind of somewhere in there I should be back.'”

Pierce said the injury bothered him in 2024 and he continued to play through the pain last season.

In late July, general manager Chris Ballard told reporters he expected Pierce to miss up to two weeks of training camp as he continued to rehab. But Pierce missed all three weeks of camp and each of Indy's first two preseason games, prompting speculation about his recovery and whether it could linger into the regular season.

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{{^usCountry}} He now has more than two weeks to ramp up his activity before the Colts host the Baltimore Ravens in the Sept. 13 season opener. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He now has more than two weeks to ramp up his activity before the Colts host the Baltimore Ravens in the Sept. 13 season opener. {{/usCountry}}

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Coach Shane Steichen said he plans to play most of his starters in Saturday's preseason finale with the exception of starting quarterback Daniel Jones and 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor. Pierce is likely to join Jones and Taylor on the sideline.

Pierce's new deal and Indy's subsequent trade of Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers has him as the team's No. 1 receiver. Pierce finished each of the past two seasons with the league's highest yards per catch among all qualifiers.

He caught 37 passes for 824 yards, 22.3 yards per catch, and a career-best seven touchdowns in 2024 then emerged as one of Jones' favorite options last season when he had 47 receptions and 1,003 yards, both career bests, for an average of 21.3 yards with six TDs.

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He will be paired with fourth-year receiver Josh Downs, who moves from the No. 3 spot into the No. 2 role. Recently signed veteran Keenan Allen is expected to take over at No.3, and Indy also will rely heavily on the versatile Tyler Warren, who broke franchise records for a rookie tight end. The No. 14 overall draft pick in 2025 had 76 catches, 817 yards and four TDs.

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