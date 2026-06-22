Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav joins hands with ORA Land for BluBay in Karjat

What began as a social media teaser from India's celebrated cricketing icon Surya Kumar Yadav was a notable association of the year. The teaser surrounding his much-discussed #T60Life campaign has been unveiled, with Yadav officially joining hands with ORA Land by ORA Group for BluBay, the Group's landmark 60-acre luxury plotted and villa development in Karjat.

Surya Kumar Yadav Joins Hands with ORA Land for BluBay at Karjat.(ORA Land)

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The journey started on May 26, 2026, when Surya Kumar Yadav sent social media into a frenzy with a message: "Hey Guys, I'm stepping into something bigger. A new chapter. At a different pace. It's called the #T60Life. Stay Tuned!" The post sparked speculation among fans, industry observers and followers eager to understand the real meaning hidden behind his post.

Curiosity intensified further on June 12 when Yadav dropped another teaser video with the message: "Get Ready To Witness Something Bigger. 360 degree on the field. T60 Life beyond it. #T60Life." While the campaign did not reveal many details, it appeared to focus on themes such as balance, wellness and personal priorities beyond professional commitments.

ORA Land Unveils Surya Kumar Yadav as Face of BluBay Project in Karjat (ORA Land)

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{{^usCountry}} In association with ORA Group, Yadav becomes the face of BluBay by ORA Land, a lifestyle destination that embodies the essence of #T60Life. BluBay represents a movement that encourages individuals to reclaim their most valuable asset, time. It is designed for individuals seeking a lifestyle option outside the pace of city life, within a short distance from Mumbai . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In association with ORA Group, Yadav becomes the face of BluBay by ORA Land, a lifestyle destination that embodies the essence of #T60Life. BluBay represents a movement that encourages individuals to reclaim their most valuable asset, time. It is designed for individuals seeking a lifestyle option outside the pace of city life, within a short distance from Mumbai . {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nestled amidst the landscapes of Karjat and positioned within the emerging Mumbai 3.0 growth corridor, BluBay has been envisioned as a destination where nature, wellness, recreation and long-term wealth creation come together seamlessly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nestled amidst the landscapes of Karjat and positioned within the emerging Mumbai 3.0 growth corridor, BluBay has been envisioned as a destination where nature, wellness, recreation and long-term wealth creation come together seamlessly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spread across 60 acres of naturally contoured landscape, BluBay is a planned community featuring 325 premium plots. Designed for contemporary living, the development brings together over 60 lifestyle amenities, expansive green spaces, wellness and recreation zones, and 150 acres of adjoining forest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spread across 60 acres of naturally contoured landscape, BluBay is a planned community featuring 325 premium plots. Designed for contemporary living, the development brings together over 60 lifestyle amenities, expansive green spaces, wellness and recreation zones, and 150 acres of adjoining forest. {{/usCountry}}

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At its heart lies India’s first 60,000 sq. ft. manmade lagoon with pristine white sands, creating a resort-inspired experience. BluBay has been curated to offer a lifestyle that seamlessly blends nature, leisure, and long-term investment potential.

Its location further strengthens its appeal. Karjat is rapidly emerging as a promising investment and lifestyle destination in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, driven by transformative infrastructure projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Panvel-Karjat Rail Corridor and the larger Mumbai 3.0 development story. These projects are expected to enhance connectivity, accessibility and long-term value appreciation across the region.

For Surya Kumar Yadav, whose fearless and innovative 360-degree style of cricket has redefined modern batting, #T60Life is an extension of his own journey. While he continues to push boundaries on the field, the philosophy represents a conscious shift towards living more meaningfully beyond the game, prioritising family, wellness, personal growth, experiences and future-ready investments.

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His association with BluBay by ORA Land is not just a brand partnership; it is a reflection of a shared mindset. It speaks directly to a new generation of homeowners, investors and aspirational achievers who seek destinations that offer both emotional fulfilment and enduring value.

Commenting on the association, Unnati Varma, Director, ORA Land by ORA Group said, “When Surya first spoke about stepping into something bigger, it resonated deeply with the philosophy behind #T60Life. BluBay is not just a real estate project; it is a lifestyle movement that encourages people to reconnect with what truly matters. Surya's journey as an athlete, achiever and inspiration to millions, mirrors the aspirations of today's generation, who are increasingly seeking balance, wellness and meaningful experiences alongside success. We are delighted to welcome him to the ORA family and look forward to taking the #T60Life vision to audiences across the country.”

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From the Pitch to Peace - Surya Kumar Yadav Backs Karjat's Lifestyle Destination 'BluBay' (ORA Land)

As the details of #T60Life become clearer, Surya Kumar Yadav's association with BluBay reflects an interest in themes that extend beyond cricket . It is more about finding balance amidst ambition, reclaiming time in a fast-moving world and investing in a future defined by quality of life.

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Through BluBay, ORA Land by ORA Group presents a lifestyle offering that aligns with the themes highlighted in the #T60Life campaign.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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