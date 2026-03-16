Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Apna Ghar Ashram anniversary event

Rekha Gupta attended the 12th annual celebration and silver jubilee event of Apna Ghar Ashram in Budhpur on Friday, praising the organisation for its work in supporting destitute and vulnerable individuals. At the 12th annual celebration of Apna Ghar Ashram, Rekha Gupta commended the organisation's two-decade service to vulnerable individuals.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the institution has been serving abandoned, homeless and ailing people selflessly for more than two decades. According to the organisers, the organisation currently runs more than 70 centres across India and has also expanded its services internationally.

The chief minister said the Delhi government is committed to reaching every needy person in the city with dignity, security and support, drawing inspiration from the ‘Antyodaya’ philosophy of Deendayal Upadhyaya, which emphasises uplifting the last person in society.

Senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju, Member of Parliament Yogender Chandolia and MLA Rajkumar Khatri were also present at the event along with other dignitaries associated with the organisation.

Gupta congratulated the Apna Ghar Ashram team for its humanitarian work and extended her best wishes for the institution’s continued service to the underprivileged.