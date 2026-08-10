Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to 200 Class 9 girls under Vidya Vahini scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed bicycles to 200 Class 9 girl students under the Vidya Vahini Yojana at the Delhi Assembly premises.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta greets girl students as they leave with their bicycles after she flags off the distribution of free bicycles to students enrolled in Delhi government schools under the Vidya Vahini Yojana at the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi, India on Monday.

The students were from Zone 7 of North Delhi. The scheme is aimed at making travel to school easier for girl students and addressing transportation-related difficulties, particularly for those who have to travel longer distances to reach their schools.

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According to the Delhi government’s press release, the bicycle distribution took place during the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The government said the initiative was intended to remove everyday barriers to girls’ education, improve access to schools and help students pursue their studies with greater independence.

1.40 lakh girls to receive bicycles

Gupta said around 1.40 lakh Class 9 girl students across Delhi will receive bicycles under the scheme this year. The Delhi government’s press release also put the number of beneficiaries at 1.40 lakh Class 9 girls across the city.

The scheme is intended to make daily commuting more convenient and affordable for students, news agency ANI reported. It is also aimed at helping them save time on their journey to school, encouraging regular attendance and reducing transportation-related barriers that could affect their education.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said bicycles should not be viewed merely as a mode of transport but as a means of supporting girls’ education and independence, according to ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said bicycles should not be viewed merely as a mode of transport but as a means of supporting girls’ education and independence, according to ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood also highlighted the role of the scheme in helping girl students become more self-reliant. He said transportation difficulties can create an additional barrier for students and that the government was working to ensure that no girl was left behind in education because of such challenges, the ANI report stated.

AAP raises allegations over bicycle costs

The bicycle distribution also drew a protest from opposition AAP MLAs during the ongoing Monsoon Session, as per a PTI report.

AAP MLAs reached the Assembly on bicycles to protest alleged irregularities in the scheme. AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged in a post on X that the party had purchased bicycles for around ₹4,200 each from a shop, while the current Delhi government bought 1.30 lakh bicycles at ₹6,957 per unit through a tender.

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The allegations were made by the opposition. According to PTI, Gupta interacted with the students during the distribution and said a bicycle was not merely a means of transport but also a way to support girls’ education and help them pursue their goals.

ANI also reported that Gupta had earlier distributed more than 3,000 bicycles to Class 9 girl students at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex on July 31.

(With agency inputs)