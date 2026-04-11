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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins DU campaign backing Nari Shakti Vandan Act

Calls for greater participation of women in policymaking; interacts with students on campus.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 09:51 am IST
By Genesis
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Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday joined a signature campaign at Delhi University in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, calling for greater participation of women in governance and decision-making.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during a signature campaign at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty on Friday.

Speaking at the event held at the Arts Faculty, Gupta said that meaningful change in society can only be achieved when women are part of policymaking processes. She emphasised that women leaders are better positioned to address issues affecting families and communities.

Highlighting government initiatives, the chief minister referred to schemes such as ‘Lakhpati Bitiya’ and ‘Anmol’, stating that they reflect an inclusive and sensitive governance approach aimed at strengthening women’s empowerment and social security.

The campaign also featured messages promoting women’s leadership and equal representation. Gupta described the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a historic milestone and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its passage. She said the legislation builds on the vision of initiatives like Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao.

 
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Home / Genesis / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins DU campaign backing Nari Shakti Vandan Act
Home / Genesis / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins DU campaign backing Nari Shakti Vandan Act
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