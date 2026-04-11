Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins DU campaign backing Nari Shakti Vandan Act

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday joined a signature campaign at Delhi University in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, calling for greater participation of women in governance and decision-making.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during a signature campaign at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty on Friday.

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Speaking at the event held at the Arts Faculty, Gupta said that meaningful change in society can only be achieved when women are part of policymaking processes. She emphasised that women leaders are better positioned to address issues affecting families and communities.

Highlighting government initiatives, the chief minister referred to schemes such as ‘Lakhpati Bitiya’ and ‘Anmol’, stating that they reflect an inclusive and sensitive governance approach aimed at strengthening women’s empowerment and social security.

The campaign also featured messages promoting women’s leadership and equal representation. Gupta described the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a historic milestone and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its passage. She said the legislation builds on the vision of initiatives like Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao.

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{{^usCountry}} Tracing the long-standing demand for women’s political representation, Gupta said the idea dates back decades and that the law enacted in 2023 represents the culmination of sustained efforts. She stressed that effective implementation now requires collective participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tracing the long-standing demand for women’s political representation, Gupta said the idea dates back decades and that the law enacted in 2023 represents the culmination of sustained efforts. She stressed that effective implementation now requires collective participation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Urging youth to take an active role, she called on students to support the initiative and help turn it into a broader public movement, adding that democratic strength lies in equal representation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urging youth to take an active role, she called on students to support the initiative and help turn it into a broader public movement, adding that democratic strength lies in equal representation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A large number of students, teachers and residents participated in the campaign, with organisers encouraging people to register support through a missed call initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A large number of students, teachers and residents participated in the campaign, with organisers encouraging people to register support through a missed call initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the event, Gupta interacted informally with students and women faculty members at a campus tea stall, where she heard their views and suggestions. She said such direct engagement helps make governance more responsive and people-centric. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the event, Gupta interacted informally with students and women faculty members at a campus tea stall, where she heard their views and suggestions. She said such direct engagement helps make governance more responsive and people-centric. {{/usCountry}}

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