Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches EV subsidy portal, inaugurates Mango Festival at Dilli Haat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Delhi EV Subsidy Portal, evsubsidy.delhi.gov.in, aimed at making benefits under the Capital’s new EV policy accessible through a fully digital platform.

Delhi EV subsidy portal promises digital application and DBT transfer within 60 days

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and others during the launch of state Government's EV portal under the new EV policy. (@gupta_rekha)

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According to the Delhi government, residents can now apply online for EV subsidies and other incentives, track their applications in real time and receive approved incentives directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within a maximum of 60 days after verification.

The Chief Minister urged residents to adopt electric vehicles and contribute towards building a cleaner, greener and pollution-free Delhi. Cabinet Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials were also present during the launch event.

Chief Minister inaugurates 35th Mango Festival at Dilli Haat Janakpuri

Later in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 35th Mango Festival at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri. The three-day festival, organised by Delhi Tourism from July 3 to July 5, features several rare and premium mango varieties from across the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Education Minister Ashish Sood, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Delhi Tourism Managing Director Sunil Anchipaka attended the inaugural ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Education Minister Ashish Sood, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Delhi Tourism Managing Director Sunil Anchipaka attended the inaugural ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

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The festival showcases varieties such as Husnara, Ratol, Ramkela, Kesar, Mallika, Amrapali, Fazli and Hathi Jhool, along with mangoes ranging in size from grape-like fruits to papaya-sized varieties.

Delhi Tourism said the event aims to provide a common platform for mango growers, exporters and agricultural institutions while promoting mango cultivation and mango-based products.

Visitors can also purchase fresh mangoes, mango saplings and value-added mango products at the venue. A men’s mango eating competition is scheduled as one of the festival’s key attractions.