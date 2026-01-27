Delhi government outlines welfare and infrastructure agenda, cites progress in first 11 months

The Delhi government has outlined a set of welfare and infrastructure initiatives it says it has pursued since taking charge around 11 months ago, framing its agenda around constitutional values such as justice, equality and dignity and aligning it with the Centre’s Vision 2047 goal of a “developed India”. An Atal Canteen in Delhi, where the government said more than 50,000 meals are served daily. The government has set a target to increase daily meals served to 1 lakh. (Hindustan Times)

In a statement, the government said it inherited a range of challenges when it assumed office, including what it described as longstanding administrative delays and system bottlenecks. It said it had taken steps over the past 11 months to change this and “give Delhi a new direction”, while also setting out targets for the coming months and years.

A key focus highlighted in the statement was food security through Atal Canteens. The government said that more than 50,000 people are currently eating at Atal Canteens each day, and that it is working towards increasing the number of meals served daily to 1 lakh. The stated objective, it said, is to ensure that no one in Delhi goes hungry.

On healthcare, the government said it has opened more than 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, described as primary healthcare centres. It also said it is undertaking the digitisation of all hospitals in Delhi, linking the effort to the Digital India initiative. The statement outlined a broader objective of building what it called a “AAA health model” for the city—advanced, affordable and accessible healthcare—supported by upgraded health infrastructure and equipment.

In education, the government said it has allocated ₹1,300 crore for the development of a modern education hub in Narela. The statement did not provide timelines or specific components of the proposed hub, but positioned it as part of efforts to expand education infrastructure in the capital.

Sports infrastructure was also cited as a priority area. The government said it has started work in Mundka on what it described as Delhi’s first sports university planned to international standards. The initiative, it said, is intended to expand sports facilities and training infrastructure in the city.

On broader infrastructure financing, the government said capital expenditure in the 2025–26 budget has been doubled to around ₹30,000 crore, with a focus on roads, public transport, water supply and civic amenities. In the transport sector, it said its target is to convert 100% of Delhi’s public transport buses to an electric fleet within three years.

The statement also cited steps aimed at worker welfare and neighbourhood development. It said a Gig Worker Welfare Board has been formed to bring gig workers within the ambit of social and health security measures. For informal settlements, it said ₹700 crore has been provided for development works in jhuggi clusters, including basic civic infrastructure such as toilets, lanes, drains and parks.

The government also referred to road connectivity projects developed with the Centre’s support, including the Dwarka Expressway, UER-2 and the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, which it said would improve connectivity and ease congestion. In addition, it said it is preparing to build 10 new gaushalas with facilities including biogas plants, and has begun work on modern shelters for stray dogs.

Finally, the statement said Delhi is advancing an AVGC and film policy together and has installed solar plants on government buildings as part of efforts to expand green energy use.