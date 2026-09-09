Delhi launches citywide campaign to make citizens partners in clean-air fight

The Delhi government has launched a citywide Information, Education and Communication (IEC) and awareness campaign to involve citizens and stakeholders in efforts to reduce air pollution. Led by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the campaign will run from September 2026 to March 2027 under the theme “Saath Nibhayein, Pradushan Ghataayein”.

Launching from September 2026 to March 2027, the program focuses on education, community involvement, and practical actions to combat pollution, making clean air a collective responsibility. (ANI Video Grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The initiative seeks to complement regulatory and enforcement measures with public awareness, behavioural change and collective responsibility. Schools and colleges, industries, resident welfare associations, markets, construction stakeholders, bulk waste generators, farmers, vehicle owners and citizens will be engaged through workshops, community programmes, sensitisation drives, capacity-building sessions and field activities.

The government said the campaign will focus on turning awareness into practical action by informing residents about pollution sources and simple measures that can help improve air quality. Outreach will use newspaper advertisements, hoardings, posters, radio jingles, street plays, booklets and other interactive formats.

DPCC has already held district-level workshops in industrial areas, covering Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems, Air Pollution Control Devices, DG-set compliance and prescribed pollution-control norms. The government said industries must view development and environmental responsibility as complementary goals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ground-level activities have also begun. NDMC conducted IEC activities with sanitation workers, while NGO Chintan held Training of Trainers sessions under Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi – Swachhata Abhiyan 2026 at Lodhi Garden and Chanakya Mall. The Transport Department raised awareness on PUC compliance, vehicular pollution, vehicle servicing, end-of-life vehicle disposal, cleaner fuels, electric vehicles and the Delhi EV Policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ground-level activities have also begun. NDMC conducted IEC activities with sanitation workers, while NGO Chintan held Training of Trainers sessions under Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi – Swachhata Abhiyan 2026 at Lodhi Garden and Chanakya Mall. The Transport Department raised awareness on PUC compliance, vehicular pollution, vehicle servicing, end-of-life vehicle disposal, cleaner fuels, electric vehicles and the Delhi EV Policy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Delhi Traffic Police also conducted a joint road-safety awareness programme involving 300 students. The government said the campaign will continue across the city, seeking to make clean air a shared responsibility rather than solely a government task.