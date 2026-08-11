Deon Fourie’s stunning comeback: 39-year-old recalled by the Springboks after injury woes

JOHANNESBURG — Three years after his last cap for South Africa and two years after an ACL injury he thought would end his career, Deon Fourie is back in the Springboks.

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Fourie, turning 40 next month, was summoned by South Africa on Monday and set to join the squad on Tuesday in Johannesburg to prepare for the four-match Greatest Rivalry test series against New Zealand starting on Aug. 22.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was swayed to recall Fourie after he rolled back the years for the Stormers in New Zealand's tour opener in Cape Town on Friday.

In his first match in 13 weeks, Fourie scored the Stormers' first try, grabbed two turnovers, and amazed Stormers coach John Dobson with three tackles in 15 seconds. Fourie was replaced after an hour with the score 14-14. The All Blacks prevailed 38-21.

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{{^usCountry}} Fourie's value as a hybrid flanker and hooker was “invaluable,” SA Rugby said on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fourie's value as a hybrid flanker and hooker was “invaluable,” SA Rugby said on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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The oldest player to make his Springboks debut at 35 in 2022, Fourie played his 13th and last test in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand in Paris. He replaced hooker Bongi Mbonambi in the opening minutes, injured his shoulder but feared coming off and making South Africa vulnerable in the front row. They won 12-11.

Since then, he has mainly been rehabbing.

The ruptured ACL sidelined him in 2024 from April-December. An ankle issue followed. Last season he was out from October-March with a bicep injury. Then in May, a croc roll tackle sent him into knee surgery.

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“Over the last two years I've had terrible luck with injuries, and I didn't know whether I'd be able to play this year,” Fourie said in a media conference last week before the All Blacks game.

"I'm definitely raring to go. I've been looking forward to this match since it was announced.

“To represent your club, where I've spent almost my entire career, against a test side like the All Blacks is such a big occasion. To face the haka is something every little boy dreams of when they start playing rugby.”

He may get another chance in the next month.

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