Dhami opens Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2026 at Maharana Pratap Sports Complex in Dehradun, welcoming athletes, coaches and officials from India and other countries for the international competition.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2026 in Dehradun on Monday.

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The event, being held from August 17 to 20, marks Uttarakhand's hosting of an international ice sports competition and is expected to strengthen the state's profile as a destination for winter and ice sports.

Uttarakhand hosts international ice sports event

Dhami said hosting the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy was a matter of pride for Uttarakhand and would help strengthen the state's identity as a destination for winter and ice sports.

He said sporting events of an international nature also provide opportunities for athletes from different countries to interact and contribute to friendship, goodwill and sporting spirit.

The chief minister welcomed the participating athletes and wished them success in the competition. He said winning and losing were part of sport, while discipline, dedication, sportsmanship and perseverance remained important measures of an athlete's success.

Focus on sports infrastructure

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami said the state government was working to develop Uttarakhand as a leading sporting state. He referred to the successful hosting of the 38th National Games in the state last year, saying the event helped create a stronger base of modern sports infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said the state government was working to develop Uttarakhand as a leading sporting state. He referred to the successful hosting of the 38th National Games in the state last year, saying the event helped create a stronger base of modern sports infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the state government, work is also progressing on a Sports Legacy Plan under which 23 sports academies are proposed across eight major cities. These academies are intended to provide athletes with access to higher-level training facilities.

The government is also working on the establishment of Uttarakhand's first sports university in Haldwani, while a women's sports college has already started functioning in Lohaghat.

Support for athletes

Dhami said Uttarakhand's new sports policy provides opportunities in government service for athletes who win medals at national and international competitions.

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The state also provides sports scholarships and facilities for free education and training at residential sports colleges for talented athletes, he said.

Several initiatives, including the Chief Minister's Sports Development Fund, Chief Minister Athlete Promotion Scheme, Chief Minister Emerging Athlete Scheme and sports kit scheme, are also being implemented to support athletes.

Push for winter and adventure sports

The chief minister said the state was promoting a range of sporting disciplines, including traditional sports, water sports, adventure sports, winter sports and ice sports.

He said the government's broader objective was to develop Uttarakhand as a preferred training destination for athletes from India and abroad.

Dhami also linked the expansion of sporting opportunities with youth participation, saying international events could encourage young people in the state to take up sports and explore opportunities in competitive disciplines.

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The Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2026 will continue at Maharana Pratap Sports Complex until August 20. The event is being attended by representatives of the Asian Skating Union and the Ice Skating Association of India, along with state sports officials.