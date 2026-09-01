Dhami takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi over caste remarks during tea in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning caste, saying that attempts to view caste and discrimination in everyday interactions reflected a narrow approach to politics.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his caste comments, pointing out the need for unity over division.

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Dhami made the remarks while having tea with local residents in Khatima, where he interacted with people over tea served in disposable cups. The chief minister said that during the interaction, he could experience the taste of the tea as well as the warmth and affection of the people, but did not see caste in the gathering.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, Dhami said that looking for caste and discrimination even in a cup of tea represented the height of narrow-minded politics. He said political discourse should not be centred on attempts to divide society or introduce caste and political considerations into every issue.

“The cup may be disposable, but our thinking should not be so disposable that we start looking for caste and politics even in a cup of tea,” Dhami said.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said Uttarakhand’s social and cultural traditions have long been associated with social harmony, brotherhood and mutual affection. He said these values should guide public life and political discourse, particularly when people from different backgrounds come together in everyday settings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said Uttarakhand’s social and cultural traditions have long been associated with social harmony, brotherhood and mutual affection. He said these values should guide public life and political discourse, particularly when people from different backgrounds come together in everyday settings. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami’s comments came in the context of his interaction with local residents in Khatima. Such interactions, he said, provide an opportunity to connect directly with people and understand their experiences beyond political and administrative settings.

He maintained that social relationships should not be viewed through the narrow lens of caste or political affiliation. According to the chief minister, the focus of politics should instead be on bringing people together and working towards issues that affect society as a whole.

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Dhami also emphasised the importance of maintaining the spirit of mutual respect and fraternity in Uttarakhand. He said the state’s culture represents a tradition of people living together with a sense of community and shared social responsibility.

The chief minister said attempts to repeatedly identify caste or political divisions in ordinary social interactions could contribute to unnecessary polarisation. He argued that political leadership should work towards strengthening social cohesion rather than deepening divisions.

The remarks also underline the political debate over caste and representation, which remains a prominent issue in national politics. While political parties often raise questions of social justice and representation, Dhami said such issues should not become a basis for viewing every interaction primarily through caste or political divisions.

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He reiterated that Uttarakhand’s tradition of brotherhood and social harmony should remain central to public life. Dhami said political differences are part of democratic discourse, but efforts to divide society on caste lines do not serve the broader interests of the country.