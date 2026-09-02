Dhangauri Baroliya sends Rakhi to Uttarakhand CM Dhami, recalls Dharali meeting

On Raksha Bandhan, Dhangauri Baroliya sent a Rakhi to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with an emotional letter recalling their meeting during last year’s disaster in Dharali.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dhangauri said she had visited Uttarakhand around Raksha Bandhan last year and became trapped in the floods in Dharali. When Chief Minister Dhami reached the disaster-affected area to meet stranded people, she got an opportunity to meet him.

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She recalled that Raksha Bandhan was approaching and Chief Minister Dhami asked whether she had a Rakhi and could tie it on his wrist. As she did not have one, she tore a small piece from her dupatta and tied it around his wrist as a Rakhi.

In her letter, Dhangauri wrote that from that day she considered Chief Minister Dhami her Dharma brother. She said the meeting remains deeply special to her and is a moment she will never forget.

Remembering the difficult situation in Dharali, she said Chief Minister Dhami boosted the morale of stranded people and gave them confidence. Referring to Lord Krishna and Draupadi, she said that just as Krishna came forward to help Draupadi, Chief Minister Dhami became a source of support for her during the crisis.

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{{^usCountry}} Although she is away from Uttarakhand this year, Dhangauri said she could not forget to send a Rakhi to her brother on Raksha Bandhan. She sent it with the same affection and emotions, wishing Chief Minister Dhami good health and a long life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although she is away from Uttarakhand this year, Dhangauri said she could not forget to send a Rakhi to her brother on Raksha Bandhan. She sent it with the same affection and emotions, wishing Chief Minister Dhami good health and a long life. {{/usCountry}}

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She also expressed hope that he would continue serving Uttarakhand and its people with the same commitment and dedication. She said the simple gesture from Dharali had grown into a bond that remains equally meaningful to her today.