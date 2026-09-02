...
...
Next Story

Dhangauri Baroliya sends Rakhi to Uttarakhand CM Dhami, recalls Dharali meeting

On Raksha Bandhan, Dhangauri Baroliya sends a symbolic Rakhi to Uttarakhand's CM Dhami, reminiscing about their poignant encounter during last year's floods.

Updated on: Sep 2, 2026, 16:37:20 IST
By Genesis
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

On Raksha Bandhan, Dhangauri Baroliya sent a Rakhi to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with an emotional letter recalling their meeting during last year’s disaster in Dharali.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dhangauri said she had visited Uttarakhand around Raksha Bandhan last year and became trapped in the floods in Dharali. When Chief Minister Dhami reached the disaster-affected area to meet stranded people, she got an opportunity to meet him.

She recalled that Raksha Bandhan was approaching and Chief Minister Dhami asked whether she had a Rakhi and could tie it on his wrist. As she did not have one, she tore a small piece from her dupatta and tied it around his wrist as a Rakhi.

In her letter, Dhangauri wrote that from that day she considered Chief Minister Dhami her Dharma brother. She said the meeting remains deeply special to her and is a moment she will never forget.

Remembering the difficult situation in Dharali, she said Chief Minister Dhami boosted the morale of stranded people and gave them confidence. Referring to Lord Krishna and Draupadi, she said that just as Krishna came forward to help Draupadi, Chief Minister Dhami became a source of support for her during the crisis.

She also expressed hope that he would continue serving Uttarakhand and its people with the same commitment and dedication. She said the simple gesture from Dharali had grown into a bond that remains equally meaningful to her today.

 
Raksha Bandhankindnesscompassionht governmentgovernment news
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Home/Genesis/Dhangauri Baroliya sends Rakhi to Uttarakhand CM Dhami, recalls Dharali meeting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe