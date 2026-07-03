Doctors of Uttar Pradesh Honoured with the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards

HT Digital Streams organised the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 on June 27, 2026, in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The ceremony recognised doctors from various fields across the state for their contributions to healthcare.

HT Digital Streams held the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 in Lucknow on June 27, honoring doctors for their contributions to healthcare.

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The event served as a platform to acknowledge achievements and contributions within the medical profession . It brought together different doctors, hospital administrators, healthcare experts, and several distinguished personalities from the medical fraternity.

The deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, attended the event as the chief guest. While felicitating the awardees, he appreciated their invaluable contribution to society and stated that the selfless service of doctors continues to inspire the nation.

On the occasion, doctors who have made contributions in medical services, research, innovation, and patient care were honoured across various categories.

The awards ceremony, organised by HT Digital Streams, was appreciated as a meaningful initiative to express society's gratitude towards medical professionals delivering healthcare services and to encourage continued excellence in the field.

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The event, attended by Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister, celebrated professionals' achievements and encouraged continued excellence in the field.

{{^usCountry}} Award Recipients: Dr. Ashish Ram – The Cine Ally

Commander Sumit Ghosh – Saraswati Dental College

Dr. Ambukeshwar – Max Healthcare

Dr. Ashish Jha – Professor, Department of Cardiology, RMLIMS

Dr. Jitendra Rao – Professor, Prosthodontics, KGMU

Dr. Gaurav Bhardwaj – Director, Aakash CIMS Superspeciality Hospital, Mathura

Dr. Gautam Lokdarshi – Department of Oculoplasty, KGMU

Dr. Piyush Pratap Singh – V-2 Urology Hospital

Dr. R. K. Thukral – Omnicare Health House

Dr. Saurabh Tandon – Consultant Physician, Internal Medicine

Professor Dr. Shiv Sagar Gupta – Shreyans Clinic

Dr. Mukesh Maharaj – Tulip Eyecare

Vaidya Radheshyam Saraswat – HR Hospital Spine Neuro Therapy Treatment & Research Centre, Aligarh

Dr. Rajeev Singh – Gold Medalist, Homeopathy, Raebareli

Mr. Dinesh Mahajan – Area Head, UP, HDFC Bank

Dr. Aanchal Garg – Director, Colour IVF

Dr. Ashish Srivastava – Ortho & Neuro Pain Clinic

Dr. Pragya Bajpai, Gynecologist – Pt. K. P. Tripathi Memorial Hospital, Amethi

Dr. Kamleshwar Singh – Department of Prosthodontics, KGMU

Dr. Lubna Kamal – Nano Homeopathy

Dr. Rajat Mathur – President, Saraswati Dental Hospital

Dr. Sabya Sachi Sarkar – Sarkar Diagnostic

Dr. Vaibhav Saxena – Wellson Medicity

Dr. Vikrant – Director, Osteosure

Mr. Vivek Badlani – Saree Mahal

Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava – Jyoti Skin & Hair Care Centre, Sitapur

Dr. Abhishek Agarwal – HOD, Sports Medicine, KGMU

Dr. Ambar Mathur – Director, Amba ENT Centre

Dr. Avinash Kumar Singh – Associate Director, Medanta

Dr. Bhanwar Nagpal – Wellson Medicity

Dr. Om Prakash – Verma Vachak Ayurveda

Dr. Sanjay Mishra – Department of Hematology, KGMU

Dr. Amarjot Singh – Surgeon, RMLU

Mr. Manoj Roy – Vice President, HDFC Bank

Dr. Vishnu Anurag – Orthopedic Surgeon, Talus Clinic

Dr. Anand Pandey – General Surgeon, S-2 Multispeciality Hospital, Gonda

Dr. Puneet Goyal – Department of Anaesthesiology, SGPGIMS

Ryan Singh – Globus Hospital, Kanpur

Vaibhav Garg – Krishna Super Speciality Hospital, Kanpur

Dr. Kumud Singh – Rahi Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd., Kanpur

Prateek Shukla – Divine Multispeciality Hospital, Kanpur

Dr. Devendra Singh – Shri Jayaram Hospital & Trauma Centre, Kanpur

Dr. Ruchi Singh – Ruchi Physiotherapy Centre, Kanpur

Ajay Kumar Mishra, MD, Life Care Medical And Surgical Appliances, Kanpur

Dr. Pratima Awasthi – Kanpur

Dr. Vivek Mishra – Raja Nursing Home, Kanpur

Dr. Utkarsh Trivedi – Utkarsh Hospital, Kanpur

Dr. Devesh Tiwari – MD, AM, Rajkumari Memorial Clinic, Kanpur

Dr. Ajay Singh Pal – Maa Durga Hospital, Kanpur

Dr. Abhishek Awasthi – Aastha Dental Clinic & Implant Centre, Kanpur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Award Recipients: Dr. Ashish Ram – The Cine Ally

Commander Sumit Ghosh – Saraswati Dental College

Dr. Ambukeshwar – Max Healthcare

Dr. Ashish Jha – Professor, Department of Cardiology, RMLIMS

Dr. Jitendra Rao – Professor, Prosthodontics, KGMU

Dr. Gaurav Bhardwaj – Director, Aakash CIMS Superspeciality Hospital, Mathura

Dr. Gautam Lokdarshi – Department of Oculoplasty, KGMU

Dr. Piyush Pratap Singh – V-2 Urology Hospital

Dr. R. K. Thukral – Omnicare Health House

Dr. Saurabh Tandon – Consultant Physician, Internal Medicine

Professor Dr. Shiv Sagar Gupta – Shreyans Clinic

Dr. Mukesh Maharaj – Tulip Eyecare

Vaidya Radheshyam Saraswat – HR Hospital Spine Neuro Therapy Treatment & Research Centre, Aligarh

Dr. Rajeev Singh – Gold Medalist, Homeopathy, Raebareli

Mr. Dinesh Mahajan – Area Head, UP, HDFC Bank

Dr. Aanchal Garg – Director, Colour IVF

Dr. Ashish Srivastava – Ortho & Neuro Pain Clinic

Dr. Pragya Bajpai, Gynecologist – Pt. K. P. Tripathi Memorial Hospital, Amethi

Dr. Kamleshwar Singh – Department of Prosthodontics, KGMU

Dr. Lubna Kamal – Nano Homeopathy

Dr. Rajat Mathur – President, Saraswati Dental Hospital

Dr. Sabya Sachi Sarkar – Sarkar Diagnostic

Dr. Vaibhav Saxena – Wellson Medicity

Dr. Vikrant – Director, Osteosure

Mr. Vivek Badlani – Saree Mahal

Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava – Jyoti Skin & Hair Care Centre, Sitapur

Dr. Abhishek Agarwal – HOD, Sports Medicine, KGMU

Dr. Ambar Mathur – Director, Amba ENT Centre

Dr. Avinash Kumar Singh – Associate Director, Medanta

Dr. Bhanwar Nagpal – Wellson Medicity

Dr. Om Prakash – Verma Vachak Ayurveda

Dr. Sanjay Mishra – Department of Hematology, KGMU

Dr. Amarjot Singh – Surgeon, RMLU

Mr. Manoj Roy – Vice President, HDFC Bank

Dr. Vishnu Anurag – Orthopedic Surgeon, Talus Clinic

Dr. Anand Pandey – General Surgeon, S-2 Multispeciality Hospital, Gonda

Dr. Puneet Goyal – Department of Anaesthesiology, SGPGIMS

Ryan Singh – Globus Hospital, Kanpur

Vaibhav Garg – Krishna Super Speciality Hospital, Kanpur

Dr. Kumud Singh – Rahi Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd., Kanpur

Prateek Shukla – Divine Multispeciality Hospital, Kanpur

Dr. Devendra Singh – Shri Jayaram Hospital & Trauma Centre, Kanpur

Dr. Ruchi Singh – Ruchi Physiotherapy Centre, Kanpur

Ajay Kumar Mishra, MD, Life Care Medical And Surgical Appliances, Kanpur

Dr. Pratima Awasthi – Kanpur

Dr. Vivek Mishra – Raja Nursing Home, Kanpur

Dr. Utkarsh Trivedi – Utkarsh Hospital, Kanpur

Dr. Devesh Tiwari – MD, AM, Rajkumari Memorial Clinic, Kanpur

Dr. Ajay Singh Pal – Maa Durga Hospital, Kanpur

Dr. Abhishek Awasthi – Aastha Dental Clinic & Implant Centre, Kanpur {{/usCountry}}

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Sponsors:

UPSIDA – Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority, BBD Group, HDFC Bank, POCT Services – Complete Medical Solutions, MORES Techno Private Limited, Oikoshreem, Tulip Eyewear, Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd, The Cine Ally, Wellsun Medicity, SBI Life Insurance, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, United India Insurance Company Limited, Bawarchi Oil, Saree Mahal, RS Institute, Aspire Studies – MCA Classes, Kanpur.

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