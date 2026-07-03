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Doctors of Uttar Pradesh Honoured with the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards

HT Digital Streams held the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 in Lucknow on June 27, recognising doctors for their contributions to healthcare.

Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 04:42 PM IST
By Genesis
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HT Digital Streams organised the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 on June 27, 2026, in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The ceremony recognised doctors from various fields across the state for their contributions to healthcare.

HT Digital Streams held the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 in Lucknow on June 27, honoring doctors for their contributions to healthcare.
HT Digital Streams held the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 in Lucknow on June 27, honoring doctors for their contributions to healthcare.

The event served as a platform to acknowledge achievements and contributions within the medical profession . It brought together different doctors, hospital administrators, healthcare experts, and several distinguished personalities from the medical fraternity.

The deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, attended the event as the chief guest. While felicitating the awardees, he appreciated their invaluable contribution to society and stated that the selfless service of doctors continues to inspire the nation.

On the occasion, doctors who have made contributions in medical services, research, innovation, and patient care were honoured across various categories.

The awards ceremony, organised by HT Digital Streams, was appreciated as a meaningful initiative to express society's gratitude towards medical professionals delivering healthcare services and to encourage continued excellence in the field.

The event, attended by Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister, celebrated professionals' achievements and encouraged continued excellence in the field.

Sponsors:

UPSIDA – Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority, BBD Group, HDFC Bank, POCT Services – Complete Medical Solutions, MORES Techno Private Limited, Oikoshreem, Tulip Eyewear, Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd, The Cine Ally, Wellsun Medicity, SBI Life Insurance, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, United India Insurance Company Limited, Bawarchi Oil, Saree Mahal, RS Institute, Aspire Studies – MCA Classes, Kanpur.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
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