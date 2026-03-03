Duke remains AP No. 1; Michigan State, Texas Tech leap into Top 10

Duke remains No. 1 for the second straight week in the Associated Press men's top 25 poll, extending its all-time record to 149 weeks as the top-ranked team. HT Image

The Blue Devils have won six straight games, with a ranked win each of the last three weeks. After stomping Notre Dame 100-56 on Tuesday, Duke handily defeated then-No. 11 Virginia 77-51 on Saturday to claim at least a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

There was continuity at the top of the Top 25, with Arizona and Michigan holding firm at No. 2 and No. 3 slots in this week's update.

But the remainder of the top 10 saw changes. UConn and Florida each jumped two spots to No. 4 and No. 5 after each clinched at least a share of their respective conference titles over the weekend.

Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Houston were the corresponding moves, each falling two spots to No. 6 and No. 7 after taking losses last week.

The remainder of the Top 10 was new. Michigan State jumped up five spots to No. 8 after a 2-0 week which included road wins at then-No. 8 Purdue and Indiana. Nebraska moved up three spots to No. 9, and Texas Tech leapt six spots up to No. 10 after a road win at Iowa State Saturday.

Purdue took the largest fall after an 0-2 week, falling seven spots to No. 15.

Saint Mary's is making its season debut in the poll at No. 21 after its home upset of Gonzaga Saturday, and Miami is ranked for the first time since 2023 at No. 22.

They replace BYU and Louisville, who fell out of this week's poll.

This week's Top 25: 1. Duke 2. Arizona 3. Michigan 4. UConn 5. Florida 6. Iowa State 7. Houston 8. Michigan State 9. Nebraska 10. Texas Tech 11. Illinois 12. Gonzaga 13. Virginia 14. Kansas 15. Purdue 16. Alabama 17. North Carolina 18. St. John's 19. Miami 20. Arkansas 21. Saint Mary's 22. Miami 23. Tennessee 24. Vanderbilt 25. Saint Louis

