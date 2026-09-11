The Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), East District, launched the 9th National Nutrition Month at the Kondli Project on Wednesday. The month-long campaign, being observed from September 9 to October 8, aims to promote awareness and effective action on nutrition, health, hygiene and overall well-being among children, women and the community.

The DWCD, East District, launched the 9th National Nutrition Month on Wednesday, running from September 9 to October 8, to promote awareness on nutrition and health among the community.

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District Magistrate (East Delhi) Karanjeet Vadodia inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp after a conch-blowing ceremony. The launch symbolised a collective commitment to improving the nutritional status of women and children and promoting healthy lifestyles in the community.

During the programme, participants shared views and experiences on the importance of National Nutrition Month. Vadodia interacted with Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers and appreciated their work. He encouraged them to continue working with dedication, sincerity and commitment.

Cultural programmes were presented by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, highlighting the messages and themes of National Nutrition Month. The performances reflected their enthusiasm, creativity and active participation in promoting nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

A special ‘Best out of Waste’ exhibition featuring materials prepared by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers of East District was also organised. The District Magistrate visited the exhibition and appreciated their efforts to reuse waste materials, creativity and contribution towards environmental protection.

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{{^usCountry}} Vadodia appreciated the collective efforts of the DWCD East District team in successfully organising the programme and promoting the campaign’s objectives. He urged Anganwadi personnel to continuously improve their work and service delivery and called on them to work with dedication, integrity and team spirit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vadodia appreciated the collective efforts of the DWCD East District team in successfully organising the programme and promoting the campaign’s objectives. He urged Anganwadi personnel to continuously improve their work and service delivery and called on them to work with dedication, integrity and team spirit. {{/usCountry}}

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The programme concluded with a collective commitment by all stakeholders to work towards better nutrition, health, hygiene and overall well-being of children, women and the community. The campaign will continue.