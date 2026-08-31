Engineering the creator lens: How OPPO is building an imaging ecosystem in India

India’s smartphone landscape is undergoing a transformation. Devices are no longer evaluated merely as basic communication tools or isolated pieces of hardware; instead, they have evolved into mobile tools that support photography, video creation, editing, and publishing workflows. Driven by a growing creator economy, consumers today expect advanced imaging capabilities, integrated workflows, and ready-to-share visual outputs directly from their devices. Recognising this shift, OPPO is participating in a broad transition in India’s premium smartphone market by building an imaging ecosystem focused on computational precision, cultural localisation, and specialised creator hardware.

Localized computational photography: The LUMO system

OPPO introduces the LUMO Imaging System and collaborates with Hasselblad to enhance photography capabilities, catering to distinct creator needs with models like the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s. (OPPO)

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At the foundation of OPPO’s smartphone strategy is the proprietary LUMO Imaging System. Conceived as an integrated computational framework, LUMO unifies high-resolution camera hardware, advanced artificial intelligence, and sophisticated algorithms to capture images that closely mirror human vision. Rather than relying on standard global tuning presets, OPPO has established the LUMO Lab, a dedicated initiative where global imaging engineers collaborate with Indian photographers, including Joseph Radhik, to co-create camera experiences designed for India’s visual culture.

This collaborative feedback loop directly influences how OPPO devices process visual scenarios across the subcontinent:

Skin tone representation : Custom algorithms render diverse Indian skin tones naturally across varying regional complexions and different lighting environments.

Textural and cultural precision : The engine preserves details in traditional fabrics, jewellery, and apparel without over-smoothing or introducing digital artefacts.

High-contrast dynamic range : Processing pipelines balance highlights and shadows during street events, traditional festivals, and indoor lighting setups.

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{{^usCountry}} This localised tuning is further supported by OPPO’s partnership with Hasselblad. By incorporating Hasselblad’s color science and natural aesthetic calibration, OPPO devices produce light-and-shadow transitions, balanced tonal depth, and atmospheric narrative quality. The result is a system that delivers ready-to-share photographs directly out of the camera, significantly reducing the need for manual post-processing. To support this approach, OPPO maintains a creator network through initiatives like the LUMO Creator’s Program in partnership with Discovery, along with technical integration with Meta. A portfolio for different creator profiles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This localised tuning is further supported by OPPO’s partnership with Hasselblad. By incorporating Hasselblad’s color science and natural aesthetic calibration, OPPO devices produce light-and-shadow transitions, balanced tonal depth, and atmospheric narrative quality. The result is a system that delivers ready-to-share photographs directly out of the camera, significantly reducing the need for manual post-processing. To support this approach, OPPO maintains a creator network through initiatives like the LUMO Creator’s Program in partnership with Discovery, along with technical integration with Meta. A portfolio for different creator profiles {{/usCountry}}

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Rather than applying a single camera blueprint across all products, OPPO has expanded its Find X portfolio to address distinct creator requirements. Built around how creators capture content, the series offers tools for different usage styles, contributing to a 3X year-over-year growth for the Find X9 Series in India.

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The introduction of the OPPO Find X9 Ultra marks the first time OPPO has brought its Ultra model to the Indian market, catering directly to creators seeking complete creative control. Designed as a comprehensive camera system in a smartphone body, it features a Hasselblad Master Camera System covering three focal lengths—ultra-wide, standard, and telephoto. Its periscope telephoto architecture delivers long-range optical zoom while preserving clarity and light intake, making it a suitable tool for live concerts, sports, and distant wildlife photography. High-resolution sensors across key cameras allow flexible cropping and reframing while maintaining image quality, complemented by mobile video workflows.

The OPPO Find X9s provides a streamlined experience for lifestyle and travel creators. It features a Hasselblad co-developed 50MP triple camera setup paired with a 3x periscope telephoto lens, delivering sharp portraits and clear zoom in a slim form factor. With features like 4K 60fps Dolby Vision capture across all cameras, automatic dynamic range adjustment, and dedicated Hasselblad XPAN and Portrait modes, the Find X9s supports integrated content production.

Hardware for sustained workflows

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To support extended creator usage, OPPO reinforces its imaging hardware with robust physical construction and power management. Featuring durable, camera-inspired designs with multi-tier IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance, these devices are reported to withstand demanding outdoor shoots. High-density silicon-carbon battery technology combined with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging supports continuous video shoots, prolonged computational processing, and field production.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.