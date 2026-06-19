Engineering the Future: Discover the Schools of Engineering at REVA University

Engineering today goes far beyond formulas, machines and laboratory experiments. It is about solving real-world problems, designing intelligent systems and building technologies that shape the future. At REVA University in Bengaluru, this vision comes alive through a NAAC A+ accredited institution with several NBA-accredited engineering programmes, fostering innovation, interdisciplinary learning and industry readiness.

At REVA University, engineering transcends traditional boundaries, focusing on innovation and technology-driven education. (REVA University)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking about this vision, Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, said:"Technology is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, making it essential for engineering education to move beyond traditional boundaries. At REVA University, we have created a ecosystem where academic excellence, cutting-edge research, innovation and industry partnerships come together to nurture the next generation of technology leaders."

Designing the Products of Tomorrow

Think about the smartphone in your hand, the smartwatch tracking your health, or the electric vehicle redefining mobility. Behind these innovations are professionals who combine engineering expertise with design thinking to create products that are functional, intuitive and impactful.

Recognising this emerging need, REVA University introduces its School of Design Engineering, a pioneering programme at the intersection of technology, innovation and creative design. Unlike traditional design programmes, REVA's B.Tech in Design Engineering focuses on developing technologically advanced products and systems, empowering students to transform ideas into intelligent, user-centred solutions for the future.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} From AI Assistants to Smart Cities: The World of CSE and AI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From AI Assistants to Smart Cities: The World of CSE and AI {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} From artificial intelligence and cloud computing to the apps and digital platforms we use every day, computer science is at the heart of innovation. As technology continues to transform industries, organisations are seeking professionals who can build intelligent solutions for a connected world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From artificial intelligence and cloud computing to the apps and digital platforms we use every day, computer science is at the heart of innovation. As technology continues to transform industries, organisations are seeking professionals who can build intelligent solutions for a connected world. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At REVA University's School of Computer Science and Engineering, students learn from faculty drawn from premier institutions such as IITs and NITs while benefiting from a curriculum aligned with industry leaders including Wipro, Guidewire, Informatica and HCL. Students gain international exposure through internship opportunities with institutions such as the National University of Singapore and Open Science BV, Netherlands. With over 90% placement and internship success annually, students actively participate in national and international hackathons and ideathons. Learning is further strengthened through AI-assisted coding, MOOCs, certifications and innovation platforms such as Srujana Labs, which support internships, product development and startup ideas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At REVA University's School of Computer Science and Engineering, students learn from faculty drawn from premier institutions such as IITs and NITs while benefiting from a curriculum aligned with industry leaders including Wipro, Guidewire, Informatica and HCL. Students gain international exposure through internship opportunities with institutions such as the National University of Singapore and Open Science BV, Netherlands. With over 90% placement and internship success annually, students actively participate in national and international hackathons and ideathons. Learning is further strengthened through AI-assisted coding, MOOCs, certifications and innovation platforms such as Srujana Labs, which support internships, product development and startup ideas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ECE: From Smartphones to Satellites, Engineering the Connected World

From smartphones and smartwatches to satellite communication and autonomous vehicles, Electronics and Communication Engineering powers the technologies that keep the world connected. At REVA University's School of Electronics and Communication Engineering, students benefit from an industry-aligned curriculum developed with Wipro, KPIT Technologies and QNX, integrating emerging technologies, real-world projects and career-focused outcomes. Through Centres of Excellence established with Centum Electronics, Spark Minda and NXP Semiconductors, students gain hands-on experience in defence electronics, aerospace, automotive systems, microelectronics and IoT. Research opportunities in Defence Electronics, Radar and Signal Processing, Semiconductor Design, Smart Mobility & AI, and Astro Engineering prepare students to innovate and solve real-world challenges.

From Electric Vehicles to Smart Grids: Engineering a Smarter World with EEE

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Engineering is shaping the future of how the world generates, distributes and consumes energy. At REVA University's School of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, students build a strong foundation in power systems while gaining exposure to emerging technologies that are transforming the energy sector. Specialised training in power electronics, electric vehicle technologies and machine learning applications in power systems equips students with future-ready skills. With a focus on smart grids and renewable energy, the programme prepares graduates to develop efficient, reliable and sustainable solutions for the world's evolving energy needs.

From Smart Factories to Flight Systems: Engineering the Future with Mechanical, Mechatronics and Aerospace Engineering

From aircraft and autonomous robots to advanced manufacturing and intelligent automation, engineers are shaping the technologies transforming industries worldwide. At REVA University's School of Mechanical Engineering, students can pursue programmes in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering and Aerospace Engineering, gaining exposure to both core engineering principles and emerging technologies. The curriculum incorporates industry-standard tools such as MATLAB, ANSYS, CATIA and Fusion 360, alongside Python, machine learning, IoT and design thinking. Students explore advanced areas including industrial automation, control systems, computer vision and cyber-physical systems integrated with AI and IoT. World-class laboratories in flight simulation, aerodynamics, propulsion, structures, avionics and computational engineering provide hands-on experience for careers across aerospace, robotics and advanced manufacturing sectors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With accredited programmes across various fields, including AI and smart systems, the university prepares students for careers in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. (REVA University)

From Blueprints to Building Sites: Learning Civil Engineering Where Infrastructure Comes to Life

Every road, bridge, airport, metro network and skyline begins with the vision of a civil engineer. At REVA University's School of Civil Engineering, students learn not only how infrastructure is designed, but also how it is built, managed and sustained in the real world.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A distinctive advantage for students is the association with DivyaSree Developers, a leading real estate and infrastructure company and part of the REVA ecosystem. This unique integration bridges the gap between theory and practice, enabling students to experience on-site the very concepts they learn in the classroom. Through exposure to live construction projects, students gain first-hand insights into construction methodologies, project execution, quality management and industry best practices. The Centre of Excellence in Digital Construction Technology further strengthens this experiential learning approach, providing hands-on exposure to sustainable construction practices, smart infrastructure solutions and emerging technologies shaping the future of the built environment.

Drones to Digital Farms: Transforming Agriculture Through Engineering

As agriculture evolves through technology, engineers are playing a crucial role in addressing challenges related to food security, sustainability, and climate resilience. At REVA University's Department of Agricultural Engineering, students combine engineering innovation with agricultural sciences while gaining exposure to AI, automation, drones, robotics, and precision farming systems. Practical learning across the agricultural value chain enables students to understand production, processing, and technology integration, preparing them to develop sustainable and efficient solutions for the future of agriculture.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Expanding Learning Beyond the Core Curriculum

REVA University offers Minor and Honours programmes that allow engineering students to broaden their expertise beyond their core discipline. Minor programmes are offered in collaboration with IIT Mandi, IIT Ropar and IIT Guwahati, while Honours programmes enable deeper specialisation within a chosen field.

Preparing Engineers for a Changing World

With over 450 recruitment partners, REVA University provides students with strong career opportunities across industries. Through REVA NEST, the University's innovation and incubation hub, aspiring entrepreneurs receive mentorship and support to transform ideas into impactful ventures.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON