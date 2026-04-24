EV Homes’ Shraddha CHS Becomes Navi Mumbai’s Largest Redevelopment Project to Secure Occupancy Certificate

Securing the OC validates the structural integrity and legal compliance of the massive project and fulfills the dreams of hundreds of homebuyers. By delivering the project in record time, EV Homes has navigated the complexities often associated with large-scale redevelopment.

EV Homes Constructions has announced the receipt of the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for Shraddha CHS, marking the completion of the largest redevelopment project in Navi Mumbai.(EV Homes)

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Redevelopment of cooperative housing societies has become one of the most critical housing solutions in ageing urban neighbourhoods of Navi Mumbai. As decades-old buildings deteriorate and don’t meet modern safety standards, redevelopment offers residents the opportunity to transition from outdated structures to contemporary, amenity-rich housing — without having to relocate permanently or bear the financial burden of new purchases.

The Shraddha CHS redevelopment stands out for its sheer scale. Accommodating hundreds of homebuyers, the project required meticulous coordination between the developer, the society members, and regulatory bodies across multiple stages — from demolition and transit arrangements to construction and final approvals.

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{{^usCountry}} EV Homes Constructions and the Redevelopment Sector {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} EV Homes Constructions and the Redevelopment Sector {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Over the years, redevelopment has become a defining part of the city’s real estate growth story, particularly in mature nodes where older housing societies are looking to modernise their built environment. Within this space, developers with experience in handling society-led transformation, regulatory approvals, member coordination, and large-scale execution have become increasingly important. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, redevelopment has become a defining part of the city’s real estate growth story, particularly in mature nodes where older housing societies are looking to modernise their built environment. Within this space, developers with experience in handling society-led transformation, regulatory approvals, member coordination, and large-scale execution have become increasingly important. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} EV Homes has built a reputation by managing the largest portfolio of redevelopment projects in Navi Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} EV Homes has built a reputation by managing the largest portfolio of redevelopment projects in Navi Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Director at EV Homes Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Vicky Thomas, highlighted, “Redevelopment differs significantly from greenfield construction. Developers working in this space must engage directly with society members, address individual concerns, manage transit housing logistics, and work within the regulatory framework governing society redevelopment under Maharashtra's housing laws. The OC received for Shraddha CHS by EV Homes represents the culmination of each of these stages successfully executed at an unprecedented scale.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director at EV Homes Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Vicky Thomas, highlighted, “Redevelopment differs significantly from greenfield construction. Developers working in this space must engage directly with society members, address individual concerns, manage transit housing logistics, and work within the regulatory framework governing society redevelopment under Maharashtra's housing laws. The OC received for Shraddha CHS by EV Homes represents the culmination of each of these stages successfully executed at an unprecedented scale.” {{/usCountry}}

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Managing Director EV Thomas added, "The delivery of Shraddha CHS is a testament to our commitment to the people of Navi Mumbai, we understood that for the hundreds of families involved, this wasn't just a construction project—it was their lives and their legacies. Receiving the OC in record time is our way of honouring that trust. As pioneers with the largest redevelopment portfolio in the city, we have optimized our processes to ensure that 'record time' becomes our standard, not an exception. Shraddha CHS is a living example of that commitment."

What It Means for Residents

For the hundreds of families who were part of the Shraddha CHS redevelopment, the Occupancy Certificate translates directly into possession of their new homes. Residents are now legally entitled to move into the redeveloped building, which offers upgraded living spaces, modern infrastructure, and improved amenities compared to the original structure.

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A Broader Signal for Navi Mumbai

As the city's housing stock continues to age, the demand for credible, experienced redevelopment partners is only set to increase. Projects like Shraddha CHS demonstrate that large-scale redevelopment, when managed with the right expertise and commitment, can deliver results that benefit all stakeholders — residents, societies, and the broader urban fabric of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Ricki Thomas, Director of EV Homes Constructions, said, "Receiving the Occupancy Certificate for Shraddha CHS is a defining moment — not just for us as a company, but for the redevelopment sector in Navi Mumbai as a whole. One of the most underappreciated aspects of redevelopment is what it offers from a location standpoint. In a city where available land in established neighbourhoods is virtually non-existent, redevelopment is often the only way for homebuyers to access addresses that would otherwise be completely out of reach. These are mature localities with existing infrastructure, connectivity, and community — things that no new project on the city's periphery can replicate overnight. When a project of this scale is completed and certified within a committed timeline, it validates that redevelopment is a credible and worthwhile path. That confidence is what drives the sector forward."

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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