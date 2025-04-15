Exploring Zurich's Diverse Culinary Scene: Vegetarian, Indian and Swiss Options

Discovering Vegetarian and Other Culinary Options in Zurich. Zurich offers a diverse culinary scene, featuring traditional Swiss dishes, Indian cuisine, and vegetarian options. This guide explores some of the city's dining experiences. For vegetarian tourists visiting Zurich, there are ample dining options available. Even though Switzerland is known for chocolates, cheese, and sausages, you can easily find vegetarian and vegan eateries serving quality meals. The market in Zurich has fresh vegetables of every kind from the local farmers.

Notable Vegan Dining Options in Zurich, Switzerland

Most restaurants in the city offer separate vegetarian and vegan options in their menu. However, it is recommended to call ahead and check for individual restaurants, to be on the safer side. Here are some restaurants offering vegetarian options that are popular and highly rated among food enthusiasts.

Hiltl

The Guinness World Records honours Haus Hiltl as the world’s first vegetarian restaurant. Located in the heart of Zurich, the iconic eatery was named after its founder, Ambrosius Hiltl. The restaurant has operated since 1898, offering vegetarian cuisine Haus Hiltl offers a massive buffet of over 100 homemade delicacies and freshly squeezed juices. It is currently managed by the fourth generation of the Hiltl family and acts as a culinary academy offering cooking courses. It is open throughout the week from early morning to late hours.

KLE

Restaurant KLE is a trailblazer in modern vegan dining in Zurich. Located in District 3, the Michelin-star restaurant is headed up by chef Zineb "Zizi" Hattab, famous for her seasonal plant-based dishes inspired by Moroccan and Mexican traditions. Guests are treated to an elegant surprise tasting menu of 4 to 6 courses, complemented with biodynamic wines. Sustainability is the heart of KLE, with which it has earned a Michelin Star and then also the Michelin Green Star. KLE opens Tuesday to Saturday for dinner service in an intimate and warmly welcoming space.

Neue Taverne

Neue Taverne offers fine plant-based dining in Zurich's Old Town and presents a new form of creative cooking focused on vegetables. In celebrating seasonal produce, the kitchen will create bold, balanced flavor combinations with the freshest ingredients, mainly sourced from local farms. Dishes travel from elegant variations on root vegetables to funky creations using herbs and greens that may be lesser known. Offering a breath of fresh air in modern plant-based dining, Neue Taverne is open for lunch and dinner Monday until Saturday. Complete with the offer of natural wines, craft cocktails, and non-alc drinks made in-house, the menu at Neue Tavern is set to please even the most discerning palate.

Swiss Traditional Restaurants

To experience Zurich’s rich culinary heritage, traditional Swiss restaurants are the route to go. From quaint taverns to historic guildhouses, these places serve authentic cuisine with timeless hospitality. Expect selections of Zurich-style veal, rösti, and traditional fondue-amid an atmosphere laden with local history.

Zunfthaus zur Waag

It dates back to 1315, and is probably the finest guild house of Zurich. This gorgeous spot commands views of the Fraumünster Church with its almost legendary Chagall windows. Guests take their meals in a tasteful setting combining tradition with a certain underplayed luxury. It offers Zurich-style specialties, together with inventive seasonal dishes, all artfully produced. An open terrace during summer and a place for private gatherings in its richly historic rooms make it a favorite for both residents and visitors alike.

Zeughauskeller

Set in a historic 15th-century arsenal next to Paradeplatz, Zeughauskeller is more of a lively beer hall where tradition takes the center stage. Diners sit underneath vaulted ceilings at communal wooden tables with old weapons adorning the walls making friendly conversations. The menu features large servings of hearty Swiss classics; i.e., Zürcher Geschnetzeltes, cordon bleu, and house sausages. It is a favorite with locals and tourists alike-for the heritage and hospitality give way to robust flavors right in the heart of Zurich.

Swiss Chuchi – Hotel Adler

Nestled in Old Town Zurich, Swiss Chuchi is the first fondue house in the city, located in Hotel Adler. It is renowned for serving traditional Swiss cuisine, providing hearty Alpine classics like Zürcher Geschnetzeltes served with crispy rösti, bubbling cheese fondue and raclette. Guests can choose to dine overlooking the vibrant pedestrian zone or opt for a more private and cozy parlour. A lavish breakfast setting with homemade Bircher muesli and local favorites await the early risers, to get them ready for the day.

Packed with Love and Flavours From India - Indian Eateries in Zurich

Zurich offers a range of Indian dining options, from traditional curries to regional specialities. From spicy curries to sweet treats, we found our home food away from home.

North Indian Restaurants

Namaste India

For Indian tourists or the ones who would like to explore food, Namaste India is a family restaurant to go to. It mostly has north Indian cuisines like samosa, soups, kebabs, Indian breads, and biryanis available, and has a separate vegetarian menu to cater to your needs. However, due to its location prior reservations are mandatory if one wishes to dine at this place.

Restaurant Vulkan

This traditionally decorated Vulkan Restaurant is known as the first Indian restaurant in Zurich and is located just minutes from Zurich's main station. Warmly referred to as "Little India in the middle of Zurich," this long-established favorite enchants guests with an inviting and flower-filled ambience.

With a model of the Taj Mahal reinforcing each meal with a true cultural and culinary flair, the menu specialises in North Indian cuisine, offering everything from tempting tandoori dishes cooked in a clay oven, traditional-style curries, and refreshing lassis prepared in-house.

South Indian Restaurants in Zurich

Saravanaa Bhavan

This outlet of Saravanaa Bhavan brings Zurich authentic South Indian cuisine as part of a renowned global chain. The menu boasts an assortment of vegetarian classics—everything from crisp dosas, fluffy idlis, and tamarind rice to a selection of curries cooked with traditional spices and fresh ingredients. A modern restaurant ambiance is complemented with warm hospitality to create a perfect casual dining setting for family and friends. Consistent in quality, it is loved by both connoisseurs of South Indian food and absolute newcomers to the taste.

Malabar Restaurant

South Indian cuisine can be found at Malabar Restaurant. From Malabar fish curry to Chettinad fish fry and from elaborate thalis to vegan and vegetarian options, they have an all-inclusive menu. Be prepared to experience the lunch rush, and remember that the restaurant serves lunch till 2 PM only, on weekdays. Do not make the mistake of reaching later than 1:30 PM and regretting being denied admission.

Pan-Indian Restaurants in Zurich

Kailash Parbat

With a legacy starting from 1950, Kailash Parbat fits right into the vibrant dining experience of today with authentic Indian and Sindhi vegetarian food. Beautifully located close to Lake Zurich, the restaurant creates the perfect atmosphere for enjoying a host of palatable chaats, creamy gravies, and much-loved Sindhi dishes. From laid-back lakeside alfresco lunch to a celebratory dinner, this modern space caters to all occasions with warmth and authenticity. It is a vegetarian restaurant and has an international reputation that makes it a beloved and trusted destination both for locals and guests alike.

Tadka

Tadka is famous for its mouthwatering meat and seafood platters. And the desi tourists love it for that homemade vibe! And don’t worry, they also have plenty of green veggie options as well. Make sure to try their lunch buffet, and try the daal makhani, lamb curry, and butter chicken. Thank us later!

Tamarind Hill

Unlike the other restaurants mentioned in this list, Tamarind Hill is a fancy dining space with outdoor seating and a cosy interior where one steps in for a lovely evening. It is not an ideal place for someone looking for authentic Indian recipes as they have added a special twist to how food is made. Vegetarian options along with Indian curries are available in plenty in this ambience-filled restaurant. Lying on the heart of Schaffhauserstrasse, it is easily accessible via public transport.

Beyond the Greens: A Sneak Peek at Other Flavors

While this guide has a vegetarian focus, Swiss cuisine is about so much more! From hearty cheese fondue to delicate pastries, there's a whole world of flavours to explore. Keep an eye out for traditional eateries serving up local specialities.

An ideal day to discover Swiss delicacies should begin with Birchermüesli for breakfast. Pairing up a milky breakfast with some local sausages like Stadtjäger and Wiedikerli is a common habit for foodies. If you have a sweet tooth like mine, be sure to try out the Straumann Hüppen, a Swiss take on our regular wafers, with a creamy Swiss chocolate filling.

Turicum Gin has packed flavours of lime blossoms and pinecone tips, all locally grown in Zurich that give it a distinct taste and aroma. While Zürich Geschnetzeltes is a royal veal dish with a side of potatoes ideal for a meaty meal. Luxzemburgerli, as the name suggests, is not a burger, but rather a local variation of macaroons. Try them out for breakfast, lunch, or dessert after dinner.

During a visit to Zurich during the festive season, one might come across Tirggel, an artistic take on honey cookies. Never miss an opportunity to try them out and carry them back home as souvenirs, as they are rarely found.

In Conclusion

So, whether you're a dedicated herbivore or simply looking to add more plant-based meals to your diet, Zurich's culinary scene has something to offer. With an outpouring of tourists every season, Zurich has learnt to accommodate between cuisines and cultures. One can easily start the day with a continental breakfast, have an Indian curry lunch, and end the note with some Swiss sweets, on the same street. Explore, indulge, and discover your new favourite Zurich restaurants! Enjoy exploring Zurich's food scene.

