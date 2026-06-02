...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Farm Labourer's Daughter Kajal Vaja Helps India Win Silver at Asian U-20 Championships

The 19-year-old sprinter from Gujarat was part of the Indian women's 4x100m relay team that clinched silver and set a new national U-20 record.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 10:38 am IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

Gujarat's emerging sprint talent Kajal Vaja played a key role in India's silver medal-winning performance in the women's 4x100m relay at the 22nd Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong, adding another milestone to her rapidly growing athletics career.

Gujarat sprinter Kajal Vaja celebrates with teammates after India's silver-medal-winning performance in the women's 4x100m relay at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong.

The Indian quartet of Kajal Vaja, Bhavna, Arti and Nipam clocked 45.05 seconds to secure the silver medal while setting a new national U-20 record. The team bettered the previous national mark of 45.08 seconds, underlining its strong performance on the continental stage.

Kajal's journey to international success has been marked by determination and perseverance. Hailing from Chorwad village in Gujarat's Junagadh district, she is the daughter of farm labourer Hirabhai Vaja. Despite financial constraints, she remained focused on athletics and even took a drop year during Class 12 to devote more time to training and competition preparation.

Her coach, Shivam Upadhyay, credited her success to consistent hard work and discipline. According to him, Kajal has established herself as one of the country's most promising young sprinters through strong performances in sprint and relay events.

 
government news
Home / Genesis / Farm Labourer's Daughter Kajal Vaja Helps India Win Silver at Asian U-20 Championships
Home / Genesis / Farm Labourer's Daughter Kajal Vaja Helps India Win Silver at Asian U-20 Championships
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.