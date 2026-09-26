Five-day horticulture training programme for women farmers concludes in Karnal

A five-day training programme for women farmers and entrepreneurs associated with the horticulture sector concluded at the Horticulture Training Institute in Uchani, Karnal, on Friday. The programme, conducted under the guidance of the Horticulture Department, Haryana, was held from September 21 to September 25.

Women farmers participate in a practical session during the five-day horticulture training programme in Karnal.

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The training focused on reducing post-harvest losses in horticultural crops and providing women farmers with practical knowledge of food processing and value addition. Participants were also introduced to techniques related to storage, cold-chain management, nursery management and food product preparation.

Dr Satendra Yadav, principal of the Horticulture Training Institute, said the programme was aimed at helping women farmers improve their understanding of post-harvest management and explore value addition as a way of increasing the economic value of horticultural produce.

According to Yadav, an estimated 20% to 30% of horticultural produce can be lost after harvesting due to inadequate handling, storage and transportation. He said the training therefore placed emphasis on scientific methods that can help reduce wastage and extend the usable life of fruits and vegetables.

Training in food processing and value addition

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{{^usCountry}} During the five-day programme, participants received practical training in processing fruits and vegetables into different food products. The sessions covered the preparation of pickles and chutneys, along with methods to preserve seasonal fruits and vegetables for longer periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the five-day programme, participants received practical training in processing fruits and vegetables into different food products. The sessions covered the preparation of pickles and chutneys, along with methods to preserve seasonal fruits and vegetables for longer periods. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Pratibha, coordinator of the programme, said participants were given demonstrations and hands-on training in preparing products at both household and commercial levels. The sessions included preparation of jam, jelly and squash, as well as beverages using fresh fruit juice and pulp.

Participants were also introduced to traditional and modern methods of preparing murabba and making dried fruit and vegetable candies. The training was intended to familiarise participants with methods of processing horticultural produce and reducing wastage through preservation and value addition.

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The programme also included an exposure visit to the College of Horticulture at Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Anjanthali. The visit was organised to provide participants with an understanding of ongoing research, laboratory facilities and horticulture-related technologies at the university level.

Assistant Professor Dr Uma Prajapati interacted with the women farmers during the visit and shared information on horticultural practices and technologies.

Nursery management and 2026 rules covered

The second part of the programme focused on nursery management and plant propagation. Participants were introduced to methods for establishing nurseries using scientific practices, along with techniques such as grafting, budding and layering.

Dr Yadav said the sessions also covered plant care and the requirements associated with producing quality planting material.

A technical and legal session was conducted under the supervision of horticulture expert Dr Sarita Malik. Participants were briefed on provisions under the Haryana Horticulture Nursery Rules, 2026, including nursery registration, the online application process, quality standards and certification requirements.

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The organisers said the programme was designed to combine classroom learning, practical demonstrations and field exposure. At the conclusion of the training, Dr Yadav and Dr Pratibha congratulated the participants on completing the programme.