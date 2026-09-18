From Delhi to New York: How Parish Rao Built a Property Valuation Practice for Indians Around the World

New Delhi, India, 18 September: A property valuation is an intensely local document. It depends on one street, one building, its condition and construction, and what comparable properties nearby have actually sold for. That makes valuation an unusual business to run at national scale, and stranger still when the client is living thousands of miles away.

How Parish Rao Built a Property Valuation Practice for Indians Around the World

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Rao Valuers is the practice Parish Rao has spent more than three decades building.

A chartered engineer and government-approved valuer, Parish Rao leads Rao Associates, also known as Rao Valuers, from New Delhi’s Head office. The practice has worked since 1995 and handles residential, commercial, industrial and institutional valuations all over India through teams in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and more. Its published company profile says the practice has completed more than 10,000 valuations.

The client base now extends well beyond India. Families living in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and the Gulf regularly need Indian property valued for sales, inheritance, taxation, banking, visa or other financial requirements.

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{{^usCountry}} “The property is in Karol Bagh and the owner is in New York,” Rao says. “That is a completely ordinary file for us now. Twenty years ago it was rare.” An Engineer’s View of What a Building Is Worth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The property is in Karol Bagh and the owner is in New York,” Rao says. “That is a completely ordinary file for us now. Twenty years ago it was rare.” An Engineer’s View of What a Building Is Worth {{/usCountry}}

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Parish Rao earned his civil engineering degree from Nagpur University in 1989. He believes engineering training is central to property valuation because a valuer is assessing more than a number.

“Most people assume valuation is a financial exercise,” he says. “It is an engineering exercise first. You are valuing a building, and a building has a condition, a construction quality and a remaining life.”

That distinction matters even in ordinary residential work. Two flats in the same building can command different values because of their condition, alterations, maintenance and other property-specific factors.

Why Registration Matters

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Credentials carry practical weight in valuation. Parish Rao is registered as a Category I valuer for land and building for income-tax purposes under registration CAT-I/443/117/2000-01 He is also registered with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India for the Land and Building asset class under registration IBBI/RV/02/2019/10843, and is a Fellow and life member of the Institution of Valuers.

“Ask any valuer for their registration number before you pay them anything,” Rao says. “A genuine one answers in a second.”

Why Registration Matters

From Landmark Properties to Family Homes

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Rao Valuers’ published company profile lists assignments including Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj at approximately ₹2,738 crore, three towers at DLF Cyber City in Gurgaon at approximately ₹2,551 crore, Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa at approximately ₹1,250 crore and The Claridges in New Delhi at approximately ₹600 crore.

The firm has also worked across banking, energy, healthcare and technology, while its broader property valuation services"> property valuation services cover capital gains, mortgage reports, inheritance, court matters, industrial property and immigration-related valuations.

Rao says those large assignments are not representative of the typical file.

“Most of what we do is somebody’s house,” he says. “An inherited plot, a family home or a flat someone needs to sell. Those people are not valuation experts, and they should not have to become experts.”

Working Across Time Zones

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For Indians abroad, the difficult part is often not the paperwork. It is trusting a professional they may never meet to inspect a property they cannot personally visit.

Rao Valuers’ NRI property valuation"> NRI property valuation process is designed around that problem. A field engineer visits the property, records measurements and condition, and takes photographs stamped with the date, time and location. The report is then prepared and reviewed before being signed.

Clients abroad can coordinate the inspection through a family member or caretaker in India, while documentation and communication are handled remotely. Standard reports are generally delivered within 48 to 72 hours after inspection.

“If a valuer tells you an inspection is not necessary, be careful,” Rao says. “If the report is questioned later, the evidence behind it matters.”

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Parish Rao personally reviews and signs the reports issued by the practice.

“If it is questioned in an assessment or in a courtroom, I am the one who has to stand behind it,” he says. “That concentrates the mind.”

Website: https://www.raovaluers.com">https://www.raovaluers.com

Contact : +91 9868169747 , +91 9891368866

WhatsApp: +91 9891368886

Company Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/raoassociates1

Founder’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/parishrao/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raovaluers

Twitter / X: https://x.com/raovaluers

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RaoValuers

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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