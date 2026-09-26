For years, personal loans in India were largely associated with emergencies, financial stress or major life events. But as the country's credit ecosystem matures, that definition of borrowing is beginning to change.

From Financial Rescue to Financial Utility: How the Indian Borrower Is Changing

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A growing section of India's salaried workforce is using credit more deliberately, whether to manage a temporary cash-flow gap, pay for a planned expense or simply avoid disturbing long-term savings and investments. For these consumers, borrowing is increasingly becoming a conscious financial decision rather than a distress signal.

Capital Now's portfolio offers an interesting view into this shift

The digital lending platform has facilitated more than ₹1500 crore in loans"> ₹1500 crore in loans through its lending partners to date. But beyond the overall scale, some of the more telling indicators lie in how its customers behave after their first loan.

Nearly 88% of its borrowers return to the platform for subsequent credit requirements, while 79% of monthly disbursals now come from existing customers. At the same time, portfolio delinquency remains at 5%, and approximately 69% of borrowers close their loans ahead of schedule.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Together, these numbers point to a customer base that is not simply accessing credit but actively managing it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Together, these numbers point to a customer base that is not simply accessing credit but actively managing it. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

These numbers challenge the conventional image of a personal-loan customer as someone necessarily facing financial distress.

Capital Now's customer research, for instance, identifies a segment it calls the "Settled Provider". A typical customer in this group could be a 40-year-old mid-level manager earning between ₹70,000 and ₹1.2 lakh a month. He has a family, plans his finances and maintains a healthy credit profile. His borrowing requirements tend to arise around school fees, medical expenses or home-related costs.

He is not necessarily looking for credit because he has run out of money. He may simply prefer not to disrupt savings or investments every time a significant expense arises.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another example is the younger salaried professional. Capital Now's research describes the "Young Mover" as someone in their twenties or early thirties who has relocated for work, is financially independent and manages most aspects of life digitally. This customer tends to borrow smaller amounts, values quick access and transparent pricing, and may use credit to manage cash-flow gaps between salary cycles.

The company's own portfolio reflects the growing importance of this cohort. Its research shows that loan volumes among customers aged 22-35 increased by 74.7% year-on-year, while the average credit score for the segment improved from 733 to 736. Among customers aged 36-45, the average score rose from 736 to 741 over the same period.

That distinction becomes important when looking at where consumer lending could go next.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The opportunity for lenders is not limited to finding more people who urgently need a loan. There is a much larger group of consumers who may simply want the comfort of knowing that credit is available when they need it.

Credit cards have operated on this principle for decades. A customer does not apply for a credit card every time an expense arises. The credit line already exists, and the customer decides when and how much of it to use.

Personal credit could increasingly move in a similar direction.

A salaried customer with an established repayment history and a strong credit profile may not need ₹50,000 today. But having a pre-approved limit available means that when a medical bill, school payment, travel requirement or another planned expense arises, the customer does not have to begin the borrowing process from scratch.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That changes the role of a lender from being a provider of money at the point of distress to being a financial partner that provides liquidity when required.

It also changes what customers are likely to value.

Speed will remain important, but so will transparency, appropriate limits, predictable pricing and the ability for the product to evolve with the customer's financial profile. Capital Now's research already points to these expectations across different borrower groups, from younger customers seeking increased limits as their credit history develops to established borrowers expecting limits that better reflect their income and repayment track record.

What this means for lenders

As India's lending ecosystem matures, access to credit itself is unlikely to remain a sufficient differentiator.

Technology has made distribution faster and underwriting more data-driven, while consumers have more lending options available to them than before. In such an environment, building a sustainable lending business will increasingly depend on whether the product solves a genuine financial need and gives customers a reason to return.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That puts greater importance on metrics such as repeat usage, repayment behaviour, customer retention and portfolio quality rather than disbursal volumes alone.

It also creates a different economic relationship between lender and borrower. Instead of maximising revenue from an individual transaction through interest income, origination charges and other transaction-linked revenue, lenders have an opportunity to build longer customer relationships where responsible repayment leads to better limits, more relevant products and easier access to credit over time.

The future of lending may therefore not belong to the institutions that simply disburse the most capital, but to those that understand their customers the best.

As borrowers become more financially aware, credit is gradually moving from being a product sought only at the moment of need to a financial utility customers want available to them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For lenders, that is a significant shift. The next phase of growth may be less about convincing more Indians to borrow and more about building products that customers genuinely want to keep as part of their financial lives.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!