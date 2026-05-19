From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Rains: One Upgrade That Protects Homes All Year

Indian homes go through two demanding seasonal extremes every year, intense summer heat followed by heavy monsoon rains. While these seasons arrive months apart, they often place stress on the same part of the home first: the terrace.

Asian Paints Damp Proof offers a solution with heat-reflective technology and waterproofing to protect homes, ensuring comfort and durability throughout the year.(Asian Paints)

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During peak summer, terraces remain exposed to direct sunlight for long hours, absorbing heat that gradually transfers indoors. In many homes, especially top-floor residences, this can make rooms warmer, ceilings uncomfortable, and cooling systems work harder than they should.

When the monsoon arrives, that same terrace faces a new challenge. Heavy rainfall, standing water, surface cracks, and continuous moisture exposure can lead to leakage and seepage over time. If left unaddressed, this may result in damp patches, peeling paint, stains, and repeated repair expenses inside the home.

For many homeowners, these concerns are often addressed only after they become visible. Heat is treated as a summer issue, while waterproofing is considered only when rains begin. But responsible home care means preparing in advance for both.

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{{^usCountry}} This is where Asian Paints Damp Proof has been designed to make a meaningful difference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where Asian Paints Damp Proof has been designed to make a meaningful difference. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Built keeping Indian climate conditions in mind, Asian Paints Damp Proof comes with a high reflective technology, brilliant white colour and a protective coat that reflects heat and helps reduce surface temperatures by up to 10°C. This can help keep homes cooler during intense summer months, improving everyday comfort for families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Built keeping Indian climate conditions in mind, Asian Paints Damp Proof comes with a high reflective technology, brilliant white colour and a protective coat that reflects heat and helps reduce surface temperatures by up to 10°C. This can help keep homes cooler during intense summer months, improving everyday comfort for families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond summer protection, it’s a seamless waterproofing membrane helps prevent water ingress and protects terraces and vertical surfaces against leakage and seepage during the monsoon. Backed by a 10-year waterproofing warranty on terraces and vertical surfaces, it offers dependable long-term reassurance for homeowners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond summer protection, it’s a seamless waterproofing membrane helps prevent water ingress and protects terraces and vertical surfaces against leakage and seepage during the monsoon. Backed by a 10-year waterproofing warranty on terraces and vertical surfaces, it offers dependable long-term reassurance for homeowners. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To withstand structural stress over time, Asian Paints Damp Proof also features elastomeric properties that provide unmatched crack bridging, helping cover minor cracks that may develop due to changing weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To withstand structural stress over time, Asian Paints Damp Proof also features elastomeric properties that provide unmatched crack bridging, helping cover minor cracks that may develop due to changing weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, it is reinforced with fibres for superior abrasion resistance, helping the protective layer remain durable even under demanding outdoor exposure.

It is this combination of cooling comfort, waterproofing protection, crack resistance, and durability that makes the solution especially relevant for homeowners today, not as a seasonal quick fix, but as a proactive step towards caring for the spaces families live in every day.

As weather patterns become more intense, home maintenance is no longer only about repairs after damage appears. It is about making responsible choices early, so homes stay safer, cooler, and better protected through every season.

Because when the terrace faces the first impact of the weather, protecting it well helps care for the entire home.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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