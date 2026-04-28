...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Garudavega Acquires YourDesiCart to Scale India to Global Shopping for NRIs

Garudavega acquires YourDesiCart, enhancing its international eCommerce logistics and expanding reach to major global markets. 

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 04:23 pm IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

Garudavega, a brand of NexGen Logistics Pvt. Ltd., has acquired YourDesiCart, a fast‑growing cross‑border shopping and parcel‑forwarding platform serving NRIs and global customers. The acquisition strengthens Garudavega’s position in international eCommerce logistics and expands its reach across major overseas markets, including the United States, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The acquisition of YourDesiCart by Garudavega aims to simplify global access to Indian products and enhance delivery efficiency for NRIs.(Garudavega)

Founded in 2020, YourDesiCart has become a trusted destination for the global Indian diaspora, serving more than 90,000 users and shipping to 220+ countries. The platform enables customers to shop from any Indian store—online or offline—and ship their purchases internationally through a streamlined model that includes dedicated locker addresses, parcel consolidation, and assisted shopping services.

With the acquisition, YourDesiCart will operate as a Garudavega‑powered service, integrating its digital platform with Garudavega’s extensive logistics network, global partnerships, and operational expertise. This synergy is expected to enhance service speed, improve reliability, and make India‑to‑world shopping more affordable and accessible for NRIs.

Satish Lakkaraju, CEO of NexGen Logistics, said:

“YourDesiCart has built a highly relevant solution for customers seeking seamless access to Indian products globally. This acquisition allows us to move beyond logistics and deliver a more integrated cross‑border commerce experience.”

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

 
nris
Home / Genesis / Garudavega Acquires YourDesiCart to Scale India to Global Shopping for NRIs
Home / Genesis / Garudavega Acquires YourDesiCart to Scale India to Global Shopping for NRIs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.