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Goa 2.0: From Holiday Homes to High-Value Living

Modern infrastructure and a new profile of buyers are turning Goa into a premier destination for permanent residency.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:57 am IST
By Genesis
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A new wave of buyers, evolving lifestyles and premium developments are transforming Goa into India’s most aspirational real estate destination.

Integrating modern living with coastal landscapes—a shift toward permanent residential design in Goa.
Enhanced infrastructure supporting the transition from seasonal retreats to year-round stays.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

 
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Home / Genesis / Goa 2.0: From Holiday Homes to High-Value Living
Home / Genesis / Goa 2.0: From Holiday Homes to High-Value Living
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