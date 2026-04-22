Goa 2.0: From Holiday Homes to High-Value Living

A new wave of buyers, evolving lifestyles and premium developments are transforming Goa into India’s most aspirational real estate destination.

Integrating modern living with coastal landscapes—a shift toward permanent residential design in Goa.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Enhanced infrastructure supporting the transition from seasonal retreats to year-round stays.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

goa See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON