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Goa 2.0: From Holiday Homes to High-Value Living
Modern infrastructure and a new profile of buyers are turning Goa into a premier destination for permanent residency.
Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:57 am IST
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A new wave of buyers, evolving lifestyles and premium developments are transforming Goa into India’s most aspirational real estate destination.
Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.
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