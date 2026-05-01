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Gujarat model gaining global attention, says CM Bhupendra Patel on state’s 66th foundation day

CM credits Narendra Modi’s leadership, highlights infrastructure, jobs and regional growth plans.

Published on: May 01, 2026 10:48 am IST
By Genesis
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Marking the 66th Gujarat Foundation Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the state’s development model has gained global recognition and continues to attract attention from across the world.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel during a public address on Gujarat Gaurav Divas in Gandhinagar.(ANI Photo)

In a message to citizens on Gujarat Gaurav Divas (May 1), Patel said Gujarat’s growth trajectory reflects decades of sustained policy focus and public participation. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation of development-oriented governance that, he said, helped position Gujarat as a key economic driver.

The chief minister also thanked voters for their support in recent local body elections, calling it a reaffirmation of trust in the government.

Highlighting infrastructure and economic planning, Patel said the state has prepared the Surat Economic Region Development Plan to strengthen growth in and around Surat, while six regional economic master plans are being developed for North Gujarat, Saurashtra and Central Gujarat.

He noted that Gujarat has emerged as a major investment destination, supported by initiatives such as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit, which he said has contributed to job creation and industrial expansion.

Calling for collective participation, the chief minister urged citizens to contribute towards building a developed Gujarat, describing it as a key pillar in achieving a developed India by 2047.

 
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Home / Genesis / Gujarat model gaining global attention, says CM Bhupendra Patel on state’s 66th foundation day
Home / Genesis / Gujarat model gaining global attention, says CM Bhupendra Patel on state’s 66th foundation day
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