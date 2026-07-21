Haridwar Ganga Corridor: CM Dhami launches 235 crore-worth projects to upgrade infrastructure ahead of Mahakumbh 2027

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday launched four infrastructure projects worth about ₹235 crore under the Haridwar Ganga Corridor, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami saying the initiative is aimed at improving pilgrim facilities, strengthening civic infrastructure and preparing Haridwar for Mahakumbh 2027. The projects include redevelopment of Har Ki Pauri and adjoining ghats, expansion of public infrastructure, modernisation of traffic corridors and improvement of civic amenities across key religious locations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses a public gathering during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of three development projects associated with the Ganga Corridor, in Haridwar on Tuesday. (@pushkardhami X)

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The projects, being implemented by the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB), are expected to benefit pilgrims visiting throughout the year, including during the Kanwar Yatra, while also supporting tourism, trade, transport and other economic activities in the city.

Addressing a programme in Haridwar, Dhami said the projects form part of the government's broader plan to develop Haridwar into a modern spiritual city while preserving its religious and cultural heritage. He directed officials to complete all works within the stipulated timeline without compromising on quality.

Four projects focus on ghats, roads and public amenities

The government said the Har Ki Pauri-Subhash Ghat redevelopment project will upgrade the Subhash Ghat area and expand Dhanush Ghat to create additional space for ritual bathing and religious activities. The project also includes construction of the Dhanush Bridge, an Aastha Path and a boardwalk bridge, redevelopment of riverfront walkways and strengthening of crowd management and emergency evacuation systems.

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{{^usCountry}} A second project will develop infrastructure north of Har Ki Pauri by expanding parking facilities, upgrading public amenities and improving crowd management to accommodate increasing numbers of pilgrims during the Mahakumbh, Kanwar Yatra and other religious events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second project will develop infrastructure north of Har Ki Pauri by expanding parking facilities, upgrading public amenities and improving crowd management to accommodate increasing numbers of pilgrims during the Mahakumbh, Kanwar Yatra and other religious events. {{/usCountry}}

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The Rodi Belwala redevelopment project includes strengthening drainage infrastructure, installing modern street lighting, improving surveillance systems and expanding pedestrian facilities to create a cleaner and safer environment for pilgrims and tourists.

The fourth project covers development of the administrative road corridor through road widening, beautification and traffic improvements. According to the government, the upgraded corridor is expected to improve movement for both residents and pilgrims while strengthening traffic management during major religious gatherings.

The Chief Minister performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the ₹43.25 crore administrative road corridor project and laid foundation stones for the ₹66.76 crore Har Ki Pauri-Subhash Ghat redevelopment project, the ₹66.34 crore infrastructure development project north of Har Ki Pauri and the ₹58.84 crore Rodi Belwala redevelopment project.

Government links projects to Mahakumbh preparations and tourism

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Dhami said Haridwar is being prepared for Mahakumbh 2027 through multiple infrastructure initiatives, including construction of new ghats and bridges, widening of key roads and modernisation of traffic systems.

According to the government, road widening between Bahadrabad-SIDCUL and Shivalik Nagar, construction of a new bridge over the Roh River between Jwalapur and Shivalik Nagar, and strengthening of the road connecting Patanjali Yogpeeth and Pherupur are also underway.

The Chief Minister said work is progressing on a heliport, a pod taxi project and a ropeway connecting Har Ki Pauri with the Chandi Devi and Mansa Devi temples to improve connectivity for pilgrims. He added that permanent infrastructure is also being developed along the Kanwar route instead of relying only on temporary arrangements during the annual pilgrimage.

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Dhami said the state government is also implementing projects such as the Kedarkhand Temple Garland Mission, Manaskhand Temple Garland Mission, Sharda Corridor, Goljyu Corridor and Vivekananda Corridor to improve facilities at religious destinations while creating employment opportunities.

According to the government, the Haridwar Ganga Corridor projects are expected to improve civic infrastructure, facilitate smoother movement of pilgrims and boost sectors including hospitality, handicrafts, transport and local commerce. Officials said efforts are being made to complete the four projects before Mahakumbh 2027.