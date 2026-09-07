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Haryana govt to provide job security to municipal sanitation workers

Monthly remuneration of workers with over 10 years of service to rise from ₹20,590 to ₹25,560.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026, 11:58:18 IST
By Genesis
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The Haryana government has taken an in-principle decision to bring sanitation workers employed on municipal rolls under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Service Security) Act, 2024, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, providing them service security up to the age of 60 years.

Haryana Government Offers Greater Security for Sanitation Workers.
Haryana Government Offers Greater Security for Sanitation Workers.

At present, 13,093 sanitation workers employed on municipal rolls are working in urban local bodies across the state. They receive a monthly remuneration of 20,590, comprising 19,000 as salary and 1,590 as allowances.

Under the proposed arrangement, these workers will be brought within the ambit of the 2024 Act, making them eligible for several benefits broadly similar to those available to regular employees under the legislation.

The government has also agreed to provide a monthly risk allowance of 2,000 to the sanitation workers. In addition, they will receive 15% more than the amount payable based on their eligibility under the Act.

For sanitation workers who have completed more than 10 years of service on municipal rolls, the monthly remuneration will rise to 25,560. This will include 21,970 as salary, 2,000 as risk allowance and 1,590 as other allowances.

Once covered under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Service Security) Act, 2024, sanitation workers will be eligible for benefits including annual dearness allowance, death-cum-retirement gratuity and maternity leave. They will also be entitled to ex-gratia financial assistance and ex-gratia appointment under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL), subject to the applicable provisions.

The government will also ensure that eligible sanitation workers receive the benefit of gratuity, according to the announcement.

The decision is aimed at providing greater employment and financial security to sanitation workers employed on municipal rolls across Haryana. The government said the measures recognise the role of sanitation workers in maintaining cleanliness and civic services in urban areas.

 
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