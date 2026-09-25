A good pair of headphones is one of those purchases that genuinely improves your day. Whether you are commuting, working, or winding down, the right pair can make a real difference to how you experience audio. This guide covers two of boAt's headphone options at different price points: the boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC and boAt Rockerz 650 Pro, each suited to a different kind of listener and set of needs. With sale offers in the mix, it can also be a good time to consider an upgrade.

boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC: 45dB ANC, 3D Spatial Audio; Audio And 80-Hour Battery

Headphones Deals You Shouldn't Miss This Sale Season

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The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC">Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC, priced at Rs. 5,999, is the premium pick in this guide and is built for users who want a wider set of features alongside their audio experience.

The headphones come with 45 dB Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, which can be adjusted through the boAt Hearables app depending on your environment. This is a useful feature for anyone who moves between different listening conditions throughout the day, from a quiet office to a busy commute to an airport terminal. Rather than applying a fixed level of noise cancellation across every situation, the adjustable ANC lets you decide how much of the outside world you want to let in.

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{{^usCountry}} Sound is delivered through a dual-driver system that separates high and low frequencies to produce a layered, detailed output. The low end has real weight to it, while the vocals remain distinct across different types of content. With 3D Spatial Audio on top of that, films and live recordings can offer a more immersive listening experience than standard stereo audio. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sound is delivered through a dual-driver system that separates high and low frequencies to produce a layered, detailed output. The low end has real weight to it, while the vocals remain distinct across different types of content. With 3D Spatial Audio on top of that, films and live recordings can offer a more immersive listening experience than standard stereo audio. {{/usCountry}}

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Battery life is one of the stronger aspects of this product. The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC runs for 80 hours on a full charge, and ASAP Charge gives you 12 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging. For professionals who travel frequently or work long hours, the combination of long battery life and quick charging can be particularly useful.

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Bluetooth v5.4 handles wireless connectivity with a range of up to 10 metres, while AI ENx Technology is designed to reduce background noise during calls and help keep your voice clear in different environments. Taken together, 45dB Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, 3D Spatial Audio and 80-hour long battery life and call-focused features make the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC a feature-rich option at Rs. 5,999.

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro: Dolby Audio and 80-Hour Battery

The Rockerz 650 Pro">Rockerz 650 Pro, priced at Rs.2,799, takes a different approach. It does not include ANC or spatial audio processing, but it offers Dolby Audio and up to 80 hours of battery life, with a focus on sound quality and extended playback.

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The headphones are built around 40mm dual drivers tuned to the boAt Signature Sound, which leans into bass without losing clarity in the mids and highs. Dolby Audio certification adds a layer of richness to the output that makes a difference across music, films, and podcasts alike. For users who want headphones that sound good across a wide range of content rather than being optimised for one specific use case, the Rockerz 650 Pro offers a balanced feature set at its price point.

Battery life stands at 80 hours, which means most users will not need to charge them frequently, even with regular use. Touch and swipe controls on the ear cup handle track changes, call management, and volume adjustments without needing to reach for your phone. Bluetooth v5.3 manages wireless connectivity, and an AUX Dual Compatibility input is available as a backup for wired use when needed.

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The Rockerz 650 Pro is a headphone built around simplicity and sound quality. There are no companion apps, no adjustable modes, and no layered feature sets to navigate. You put them on, connect, and listen. For users who prefer a simple setup and want to keep their headphone purchase under Rs. 3,500, the Rockerz 650 Pro offers a reward.

Find the Right Pick for Your Listening Style

The Rockerz 650 Pro and Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC bring a combination of audio, battery and connectivity features designed for different everyday listening needs.

Rockerz 650 Pro: Features 40mm dual drivers, Dolby Audio, up to 80 hours of battery life and AUX Dual Connectivity, priced at Rs. 3,099.

Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC: Features 45 dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC, 3D Spatial Audio, AI ENx Technology, up to 80 hours of battery life and ASAP charge technology and type C charging capability, priced at Rs. 5,999.

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Both models are designed to cater to everyday listening, with features across audio performance, battery life and convenience. The Rockerz 650 Pro includes AUX Dual Connectivity alongside its wireless features, while the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC brings additional audio and noise-cancellation capabilities for users looking for a broader set of features.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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