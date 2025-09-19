The latest episode of Herbalife India’s wellness podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted brings dermatologist and digital health voice Dr. Shivangi Rana into focus, in a candid conversation hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India. The discussion goes beyond beauty to reveal how skincare is really about lifestyle, confidence, and balance. Herbalife’s Live Your Best Life, Unscripted: Dr. Shivangi Rana on Skincare, Science & Self-Confidence

Dr. Shivangi shares her own journey, from a childhood marked by chronic skin issues to teenage years shaped by acne and how those personal challenges inspired her to pursue dermatology. “Skincare isn’t vanity, it’s a form of self-respect,” she explains. “The choices you make every day, from what you eat to how you sleep, reflect directly on your skin.” Her words reflect not only professional expertise but lived experience, which makes her message resonate all the more.

Throughout the conversation, she dismantles myths around “magic creams” and warns of the dangers of counterfeit products, which often contain harmful substances like mercury or lead. Instead, she champions a balanced approach where effective skincare routines are simple, sustainable, and science-backed. She stresses the value of nutrition, hydration, sleep, and supplementation, describing them as the true foundation of glowing skin. “Glow is not a cream,” she says. “It’s a lifestyle choice.”

Listeners also discover her thoughts on sustainability and how the industry must do more to reduce wasteful packaging. She encourages consumers to be more mindful, both about what they put on their skin and how it impacts the planet. Adding warmth to the episode, she shares her love for avocado on toast as her “skin food” and calls out the overuse of serums as one of the most overhyped skincare trends.

The episode ends on an uplifting note as Dr. Shivangi reflects on confidence. She recalls removing mirrors from her room as a teenager because of acne, until her mother reminded her: “I will love you irrespective of how you look.” That reassurance shaped her philosophy that self-worth is never defined by skin. “Confidence is the real beauty filter,” she reminds listeners.

🎧 Watch Now

YouTube: https://youtu.be/5Eoi4ZEjaBM?si=e-Ay838R1moaSGQq

📌 Also streaming on:

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is an extension of that mission, a platform where real stories meet real science, helping listeners make better choices, one episode at a time. Stay tuned, new episodes drop monthly with more inspiring guests and wellness insights.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!