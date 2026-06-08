...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Horlicks Unveils New RTD Milkshake Crafted for Nourishment, Taste and Everyday Convenience

Hindustan Unilever Limited launches Horlicks Milkshake, a ready-to-drink beverage targeted at Gen Z. 

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 06:56 pm IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

National, 8th June 2026: Hindustan Unilever Limited announced the launch of the new Horlicks Milkshake, marking the brand’s expansion into the fast-growing Ready-to-Drink (RTD) nutrition segment. Created for Gen Z consumers navigating fast-paced lifestyles and increasingly mindful choices, the new Horlicks Milkshake brings together the familiar taste of Horlicks with the convenience of a chilled, ready-to-drink milkshake format. Available in three indulgent flavors- Horlicks Classic Malt, Horlicks Chocolate, and Horlicks Kesar Badam, the new milkshake is formulated with 40% less total sugars* and enriched with 10 key nutrients^ including Zinc, Vitamins & more.

Horlicks introduces a ready-to-drink milkshake, taste and convenience for everyday consumption.

Priced at Rs. 20, the product is designed to offer Gen Z consumers a pocket-friendly beverage option that delivers both great taste and more mindful nutrition credentials.

As Gen Z consumers become increasingly conscious of what they consume, there is a growing shift toward beverages that balance enjoyment with more mindful choices. While indulgent drinks continue to remain part of everyday culture, consumers today are looking for options that fit more seamlessly into evolving lifestyles and habits. With Horlicks Milkshake, the brand aims to respond to this shift by offering a tasty, flavorful milkshake experience with 40% less total sugars* and added nutrition in a convenient on-the-go format.

The launch is accompanied by a new integrated campaign built around the thought, “No Guilty, Only Pleasure”. Rooted in the insight that today’s Gen Z consumers are increasingly practicing adult moderation in their everyday choices, the campaign celebrates a generation that seeks moments of enjoyment without compromise. Horlicks Milkshake bridges this tension by offering consumers the satisfaction of a delicious milkshake along with more mindful nutrition credentials.

The campaign film showcases the tasty, flavorful appeal of Horlicks Milkshake while highlighting its nutritional credentials, highlighting the brand’s proposition of guilt-free pleasure in a convenient format.

~New Horlicks Milkshake offers 40% less total sugars* and 10 key nutrients^, bringing trusted nutrition into an on-the-go format~

The TVC can be viewed here:

The new Horlicks Milkshake is now available across retail outlets and select online platforms in India.

*Versus leading similar beverage as per Neilsen Mat July 24

*Statement of fact (and not contains) as per NFT

About Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India's largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods company, with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country. HUL works to create a better future every day.

For more information, visit our website: https://www.hul.co.in/

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

 
Home / Genesis / Horlicks Unveils New RTD Milkshake Crafted for Nourishment, Taste and Everyday Convenience
Home / Genesis / Horlicks Unveils New RTD Milkshake Crafted for Nourishment, Taste and Everyday Convenience
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.