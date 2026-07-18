Health insurance portability allows you to move your existing policy to another insurer at renewal while keeping eligible continuity benefits. It is useful when your current cover no longer suits your medical needs, hospital preferences or family requirements.

How Health Insurance Portability Works in India Without Losing Continuity Benefits

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By following the right process, sharing accurate details and keeping the policy active, you can switch insurers without losing waiting period credit, subject to policy terms, underwriting guidelines and applicable regulations in India.

1. Understand What Portability Means

Portability means shifting your existing health insurance to another insurer or another suitable plan at renewal. You do not need to lose every benefit earned under the old policy. Waiting period credit already completed may continue, subject to rules. However, the new insurer will review your health details, claim history, age and current policy before accepting the request.

2. Check Why You Want to Switch

Before changing insurers, identify the reason clearly. You may want wider coverage, a stronger cashless hospital network, better service support, suitable add-on covers or a plan that suits your family better. Do not move only because another plan looks more affordable. The new policy should match your treatment needs, preferred hospitals, budget and long-term protection expectations.

3. Start before the Renewal Date

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{{^usCountry}} Portability is generally allowed at the time of renewal. Start the process well before your existing policy expires. Applying early gives the new insurer enough time to review your application and collect details from your present insurer. It also reduces the risk of a break in cover. Keep track of renewal dates and do not leave the process for the last few days. 4. Review Your Current Policy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Portability is generally allowed at the time of renewal. Start the process well before your existing policy expires. Applying early gives the new insurer enough time to review your application and collect details from your present insurer. It also reduces the risk of a break in cover. Keep track of renewal dates and do not leave the process for the last few days. 4. Review Your Current Policy {{/usCountry}}

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Read your current policy schedule, policy wording and renewal notice. Check the sum insured, insured members, waiting periods completed, cumulative bonus, past claims and any special conditions. This review helps you understand what benefits you have already earned. It also helps you compare the new health insurance plans more carefully before making a final decision.

5. Compare New Policy Features

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Avoid comparing policies only by premium. Look at the actual coverage and claim-related terms. Check room rent limits, ICU limits, pre and post hospitalisation cover, daycare procedures, cashless hospital access, co-payment, deductibles and sub-limits. A plan may look attractive at first, but the details decide how useful it can be during treatment.

6. Choose a Suitable Plan

The best health insurance for your needs depends on your age, family size, location, health conditions and treatment preferences. A policy that suits a young individual may not suit senior parents or a family with children. Choose a plan that gives suitable coverage, allows access to preferred hospitals and offers terms you can understand before purchase.

7. Keep Documents Ready

Keep all required papers in one place before submitting the request. You may need previous policy copies, renewal notice, identity proof, address proof, claim-related papers, discharge summaries and medical reports, if applicable. A medical insurance application should include complete and correct details. Wrong or missing information may delay approval or affect future claim assessment.

8. Submit the Portability Request

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After choosing the new insurer, fill out the portability form and proposal form. Share details of your existing policy, health condition, past treatment and claim history honestly. The new insurer will assess your request through underwriting. It may accept the proposal, ask for more documents, suggest revised terms or decline it as per underwriting guidelines.

9. Confirm Carried Forward Benefits

Before paying the premium, ask the new insurer to confirm the benefits being carried forward. Waiting period credit already completed under the old mediclaim policy may be recognised for the existing sum insured, subject to rules. If you increase the sum insured, the additional amount may have separate waiting period conditions. Also, check how the cumulative bonus is treated.

Final Thoughts

Health insurance portability can be a useful option when your current policy no longer fits your needs. It lets you explore another insurer without necessarily losing eligible continuity benefits. Still, the process needs timely action, correct disclosure and careful reading of policy terms.

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Keep your existing cover active, compare features properly and confirm carried-forward benefits before switching. Portability approval, waiting period credit and claims remain subject to policy terms and underwriting guidelines.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.