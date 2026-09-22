How invoice discounting is helping MSMEs access working capital

For millions of MSMEs, access to timely working capital remains one of the constraints to growth. While supply chain finance has evolved over the years, many financing models still rely on anchor-led programmes, where a large corporate buyer enables financing for its suppliers. For thousands of MSMEs that operate independently or sell to multiple buyers, this dependency often becomes the reason they struggle to access timely working capital.

Anchorless invoice discounting enables businesses to secure financing based on invoice strength and transaction history, eliminating reliance on corporate anchors and improving liquidity and growth opportunities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anchorless invoice discounting">Anchorless invoice discounting refers to financing against eligible invoices without dependence on a pre-approved corporate anchor. At its core, invoice discounting allows businesses to unlock liquidity tied up in receivables. Instead of waiting 30, 60, or even 90 days for payments, MSMEs can access funds against eligible invoices by discounting their receivables with financiers, rather than waiting for the full payment cycle. However, traditional models often require validation or backing from established buyers, limiting access for businesses without such relationships.

India’s MSME sector faces an estimated credit gap of over USD 300 billion, highlighting the mismatch between demand and supply of formal financing. At the same time, delayed payments continue to strain business operations, with average receivable cycles stretching between 60 to 90 days across sectors. For small businesses operating on thin margins, this delay impacts their ability to procure raw materials, pay employees, or take on new orders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Anchorless invoice discounting addresses this gap by removing the dependency on a corporate anchor. Instead, financing decisions are based on the strength of the invoice, transaction history, and the MSME’s business behavior. This opens up access to credit for businesses that were excluded simply because they lacked a large buyer relationship. Digital platforms such as Udyog Plus by Aditya Birla Capital">Udyog Plus by Aditya Birla Capital are helping operationalise anchorless invoice discounting by simplifying onboarding, digitising financing journeys and enabling quicker access to working capital for eligible MSMEs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anchorless invoice discounting addresses this gap by removing the dependency on a corporate anchor. Instead, financing decisions are based on the strength of the invoice, transaction history, and the MSME’s business behavior. This opens up access to credit for businesses that were excluded simply because they lacked a large buyer relationship. Digital platforms such as Udyog Plus by Aditya Birla Capital">Udyog Plus by Aditya Birla Capital are helping operationalise anchorless invoice discounting by simplifying onboarding, digitising financing journeys and enabling quicker access to working capital for eligible MSMEs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Faster access to working capital improves cash flow predictability, enabling MSMEs to operate more efficiently. It also reduces their reliance on informal credit sources, which often come with higher interest rates. More importantly, it empowers businesses to scale independently, without being tied to the creditworthiness of a single anchor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Digital platforms are playing a crucial role in enabling this shift. By leveraging data, technology, and alternative credit assessment models, these platforms are making invoice discounting more accessible, transparent, and scalable. They streamline digital onboarding, simplify documentation, leverage alternative data for credit assessment and enable faster financing decisions, making invoice discounting more transparent, efficient and scalable for MSMEs.

This is where platforms such as Udyog Plus by Aditya Birla Capital can play an enabling role. By supporting digital, anchorless financing journeys, Udyog Plus helps MSMEs access working capital based on their transaction strength, business behaviour and financing requirements, rather than depending solely on a large corporate anchor. Through digital onboarding, simplified documentation and streamlined financing journeys, the platform aims to make access to working capital more easy for eligible MSMEs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As adoption grows, the impact of such models is becoming evident. Studies indicate that digital lending and fintech-led supply chain solutions could address nearly 25–30% of the MSME credit gap over time. Additionally, businesses using invoice discounting solutions have reported up to 30% improvement in working capital cycles, enabling them to reinvest in operations and growth.

By moving beyond anchor-led models, anchorless invoice discounting expands the reach of formal credit to underserved segments of the MSME ecosystem. This strengthens individual businesses and contributes to economic growth by improving liquidity across supply chains.

Looking ahead, the evolution of supply chain finance will likely be defined by flexibility and inclusivity. While anchor-led programs will continue to play a role, the rise of anchorless solutions marks a shift towards democratising access to credit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As India's MSME ecosystem becomes digital, the future of supply chain finance will be defined by solutions that are flexible, data-driven and inclusive. Udyog Plus by Aditya Birla Capital is helping accelerate this shift by supporting digital, anchorless invoice discounting solutions, providing access to working capital and supporting the long-term growth of MSMEs across the country.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.