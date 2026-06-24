Have you ever noticed how the cost of everyday items seems to rise year after year? This gradual increase is known as inflation, and it can reduce the purchasing power of money over time. While traditional savings options offer stability and easy access to funds, their returns may not always keep pace with inflation.

How Mutual Funds Help Beat Inflation Better Than Traditional Savings

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As a result, the real value of savings can gradually decline. This is why some investors explore alternatives that offer the potential for long-term capital appreciation. Understanding how inflation affects savings can help individuals make more informed financial decisions and plan for future goals more effectively.

How does inflation affect your savings?

Inflation affects purchasing power. For example, if an item costs ₹100 today and inflation averages 5% annually, the same item could cost considerably more in the future. If savings do not grow at a similar pace, a person may find that their accumulated money buys less than expected.

Traditional savings accounts and fixed deposits can play an important role in financial planning, particularly for emergency funds and short-term goals. However, their returns may not always outpace inflation, especially over longer periods.

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{{^usCountry}} As a result, investors often look for options that offer the potential for capital appreciation while aligning with their financial goals and risk tolerance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, investors often look for options that offer the potential for capital appreciation while aligning with their financial goals and risk tolerance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Returns on fixed deposits/savings accounts are fixed, however, returns on mutual funds are subject to market risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Returns on fixed deposits/savings accounts are fixed, however, returns on mutual funds are subject to market risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The figures shown are for illustrative purpose only How can long-term potential growth help tackle inflation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The figures shown are for illustrative purpose only How can long-term potential growth help tackle inflation? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the challenges of managing money is ensuring that savings not only remain secure but also retain their purchasing power. This is where long-term potential growth becomes important. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the challenges of managing money is ensuring that savings not only remain secure but also retain their purchasing power. This is where long-term potential growth becomes important. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investments linked to financial markets may experience fluctuations in value. However, over extended periods, certain asset classes have historically shown the potential to deliver returns that may, in some circumstances, exceed inflation. It is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future outcomes, and market-linked investments carry risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investments linked to financial markets may experience fluctuations in value. However, over extended periods, certain asset classes have historically shown the potential to deliver returns that may, in some circumstances, exceed inflation. It is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future outcomes, and market-linked investments carry risks. {{/usCountry}}

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The objective for many investors is not simply to preserve money, but to seek potential growth that may help offset the impact of rising prices over time.

How a retirement calculator can help with planning

A retirement calculator can give you an estimate of how much you may need to invest to work towards your retirement goals. It considers factors such as your age, current savings, retirement timeline, and inflation.

Typically, you will need to enter details such as:

Current age

Planned retirement age

Desired retirement corpus

Current savings or investments

Expected rate of return

Expected rate of inflation

Based on these details, the calculator may provide estimates such as:

The retirement corpus required after accounting for inflation

The potential future value of your current investments

Any estimated gap between your savings and retirement goal

The monthly SIP amount that may help bridge this gap

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You can also adjust the inputs to see how different assumptions may affect your retirement plan.

Keep in mind that these are only estimates based on the information provided. Actual outcomes may vary due to market conditions, inflation, and other factors.

Disclaimer: The calculator is an aid, not a prediction tool. It may provide only an indicative picture.

How mutual funds can support this goal

Mutual funds pool money from multiple investors and invest it across a range of assets such as equities, debt securities, or a combination of both. Professional fund managers make investment decisions based on the scheme's stated objective.

One reason investors consider this route is diversification. By spreading investments across multiple securities, the impact of any single investment on the overall portfolio may be reduced.

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Equity-oriented funds, in particular, are often considered by investors with long investment horizons because equities have historically demonstrated the potential for long-term capital appreciation, although outcomes can vary. At the same time, they can experience periods of volatility, making it important to assess risk tolerance before investing.

Debt-oriented funds may offer relatively lower volatility compared to equity funds, though their potential return profile may also differ. Hybrid funds combine different asset classes and aim to balance potential growth with risk management.

Benefits of professional management

One reason some investors consider mutual funds is that they are managed by professional fund managers and asset management companies who monitor markets and make decisions based on the fund's stated objective.

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This allows investors to access professional expertise without having to manage every investment decision themselves. It is important to remember that professional management does not remove investment risk or guarantee any outcome. However, it may support a structured investment approach that follows the fund's investment mandate.

How do traditional savings compare with market-linked investments?

Traditional savings options and market-linked investments serve different purposes. Savings accounts may provide liquidity and capital stability, making them suitable for near-term financial needs.

Market-linked investments, on the other hand, involve risk and can fluctuate in value. However, they may offer greater potential for long-term capital appreciation, which some investors consider when seeking ways to reduce the impact of inflation on their finances.

Rather than viewing these options as competitors, many financial plans incorporate both. Savings can help meet short-term requirements, while investments may have the potential to support longer-term objectives.

Conclusion

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Inflation can quietly reduce the value of money over time, which is why it is important to think beyond simply saving and consider how wealth may be preserved and grown. While traditional savings options remain suitable for short-term needs and financial security, some investors also explore mutual funds for their potential to provide diversification and long-term capital appreciation. Since mutual funds invest across different asset classes and are professionally managed, they may form part of a broader financial plan. However, all investments carry risks, and it is important to assess whether any option is suitable for your financial goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This document should not be treated as endorsement of the views/opinions or as investment advice. This document should not be construed as a research report or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This document is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a promise on minimum returns or safeguard of capital. This document alone is not sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy. The recipient should note and understand that the information provided above may not contain all the material aspects relevant for making an investment decision. Investors are advised to consult their own investment advisor before making any investment decision in light of their risk appetite, investment goals and horizon. This information is subject to change without any prior notice.

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The content herein has been prepared on the basis of publicly available information believed to be reliable. However, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited does not guarantee the accuracy of such information, assure its completeness or warrant such information will not be changed. The tax information (if any) in this article is based on prevailing laws at the time of publishing the article and is subject to change. Please consult a tax professional or refer to the latest regulations for up-to-date information.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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